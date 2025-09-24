India vs Bangladesh live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 telecast

Bangladesh skipper Jaker Ali won the toss and decided to bowl first against India on the night. Both skippers after the toss: Jaker Ali: We would like to bowl first. He (Litton) got injured during a practice session and unfortunately misses out on this crucial game. I am excited and looking forward to this game. We are doing really well as a team and we will try to give our best. We will try to restrict them and chase it down. Surface looks pretty good to bat. We have got four changes. Suryakumar Yadav: We are happy doing it. We have got what we wanted in the last 4-5 games and we are happy to bat first. We have to follow the good things that we have been doing and the results will take care of itself. The boys have done their bit, it is part of the game (dropped catches). Much pleasant (weather). Same team.
|Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Bangladesh broadcast details
|Country/Region
|TV Channel(s)
|Online Streaming Platform(s)
|India
|Sony Sports Network
|SonyLIV
|Pakistan
|Ten Sports
|Tapmad app and website
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Rabbithole, Tofee app and website
|Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC)
|SLRC digital platforms possible
|Afghanistan
|Ariana TV
|Ariana TV app/website (likely)
|United Arab Emirates (Host)
|CricLife MAX via eLife TV, Switch TV
|CricLife MAX (streaming)
|United Kingdom
|TNT Sports 1
|TNT Sports app
|MENA Regions
|STARZPLAY via CricLife MAX
|STARZPLAY
|Australia
|Not specifically listed (regional platforms may apply)
|YuppTV (streaming)
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport OTT
|New Zealand
|Not specifically listed
|YuppTV (streaming)
