India vs Bangladesh live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 telecast

India’s Super 4 journey continues with a clash against Bangladesh tonight. A a fixture that carries a rivalry beyond the cricket field. India has dominated the format with a 16-1 record against their neighbours, yet Bangladesh often raises their intensity in these contests.

India’s top order looks daunting. Abhishek Sharma has been in red-hot form with a strike rate above 200, while Shubman Gill has picked up pace in recent outings. Bangladesh’s leading men, Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy, pale in comparison, with modest returns in the 120s strike rate bracket.

Bangladesh skipper Jaker Ali won the toss and decided to bowl first against India on the night. Both skippers after the toss: Jaker Ali: We would like to bowl first. He (Litton) got injured during a practice session and unfortunately misses out on this crucial game. I am excited and looking forward to this game. We are doing really well as a team and we will try to give our best. We will try to restrict them and chase it down. Surface looks pretty good to bat. We have got four changes. Suryakumar Yadav: We are happy doing it. We have got what we wanted in the last 4-5 games and we are happy to bat first. We have to follow the good things that we have been doing and the results will take care of itself. The boys have done their bit, it is part of the game (dropped catches). Much pleasant (weather). Same team.

The Tigers’ best hope lies in their bowling attack. Mustafizur Rahman, with his slower variations, and the spin pair of Rishad Hossain and Mahedi Hasan, will aim to choke India’s scoring. Their key target could be Tilak Varma, whose 2025 struggles against spin are well-documented. For Bangladesh, keeping India under 160 is the only realistic path. Anything beyond that, and India should cruise to another comfortable win. ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: IND vs BAN pitch report, highest score, Dubai stats But how can fans watch the live streaming and telecast of the match globally? Take a look.

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Bangladesh broadcast details Country/Region TV Channel(s) Online Streaming Platform(s) India Sony Sports Network SonyLIV Pakistan Ten Sports Tapmad app and website Bangladesh Gazi TV Rabbithole, Tofee app and website Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) SLRC digital platforms possible Afghanistan Ariana TV Ariana TV app/website (likely) United Arab Emirates (Host) CricLife MAX via eLife TV, Switch TV CricLife MAX (streaming) United Kingdom TNT Sports 1 TNT Sports app MENA Regions STARZPLAY via CricLife MAX STARZPLAY Australia Not specifically listed (regional platforms may apply) YuppTV (streaming) South Africa SuperSport SuperSport OTT New Zealand Not specifically listed YuppTV (streaming)

How to Watch India vs Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information When will the India vs Bangladesh match take place in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4? India will go toe-to-toe with Bangladesh in Match 3 of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 on Wednesday, September 24. What will be the venue for the India vs Bangladesh match in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 on September 24? The match between India and Bangladesh will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. What time will the toss take place for India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match?

The toss for the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST. What time will the first ball of the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match be bowled? The India vs Bangladesh match in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 will begin at 8 PM IST. Where to watch the live telecast of India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in India? The live telecast of the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.