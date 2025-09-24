Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: IND vs BAN pitch report, highest score, Dubai stats

India’s high-voltage Asia Cup Super 4 campaign continues on Wednesday with a clash against Bangladesh, a contest that has often carried extra spice beyond the field. While India enjoy a staggering 16-1 head-to-head record in T20Is, encounters between the two sides since 2015 have rarely lacked drama, with passionate fans and political undertones adding layers to the rivalry.
On the cricketing front, India hold a clear edge. Their batting is firing, particularly opener Abhishek Sharma, who has been in destructive form with a strike rate exceeding 200. His partner Shubman Gill has also upped his tempo, especially after the Pakistan game. In comparison, Bangladesh’s batting unit, led by Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy, lacks both the power and consistency to challenge India’s attack.
Bangladesh’s best chance lies in their bowlers. Mustafizur Rahman, backed by Taskin Ahmed and Tanzim Hasan, adds depth to a unit that could test India with pace and spin. The spin duo of Rishad Hossain and Mahedi Hasan will especially look to exploit Tilak Varma’s recent struggles against slower bowling.
Still, unless India falter collectively, the gulf in batting class is too vast. Suryakumar Yadav’s side start as overwhelming favourites for another win.
But how does the wicket of Dubai expect to behave during the match, and what are the key stats of the venue? Take a look.
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai pitch report for India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match:
The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has offered a balanced contest in the Asia Cup 2025 but has slightly favoured chasing sides. Of the four matches played, three have been won by teams batting second, making the toss a key factor. The average first-innings score is just 124, highlighting the challenges of batting early on when bowlers find grip and movement. However, conditions tend to ease under lights, with dew further aiding batting in the second innings. As a result, captains are expected to bowl first, aiming to restrict opponents before chasing confidently on a surface that improves as the game progresses.
Recent match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
The last T20I match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium was match 1 of the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2025 between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. In the match, Sri Lanka, batting first, put a challenging total of 168 for 7 on the board. In reply, Bangladesh, despite some late hiccups, managed to reach the required mark of 169 runs with 4 wickets and a ball to spare.
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai: Key stats
The Dubai International Stadium has established itself as a major venue for T20 cricket, hosting as many as 115 matches to date. The conditions at the ground have generally provided an even contest between bat and ball, with chasing teams enjoying a narrow edge—winning 61 games compared to 54 victories for sides batting first. The average score in the first innings stands at 139, while the chasing side averages 122, a gap that reflects how the pitch can tighten up as the game progresses.
The stadium has seen both extreme highs and lows in scoring: the highest team total recorded here is India’s dominant 212/2 against Afghanistan, while the lowest came when West Indies were bundled out for just 55 in 14.2 overs against England. Sri Lanka’s successful chase of 184/8 in 19.2 overs against Bangladesh remains the best pursuit at the venue, and Namibia Women’s defence of 98/5 against UAE Women is the lowest target ever successfully defended on this ground.
On the batting front, Babar Azam has been the standout performer at Dubai, amassing 505 runs in 13 innings at an impressive average of 45.91 and a strike rate of 118.82. His highest score of 79, combined with 48 fours and seven sixes, highlights his dominance at this venue. Following him closely are Virat Kohli with 344 runs and Mohammad Rizwan with 343, while KL Rahul (257) and Rohit Sharma (233) also feature among the top contributors with the bat.
The bowling charts are led by Pakistan’s Shadab Khan, who has picked up 17 wickets in 10 matches at an economy rate of 6.28, including best figures of 4/26. Mark Watt with 13 wickets, Imad Wasim with 12—including a stunning 5/14—SM Sharif with 12, and Adam Zampa with 11 also stand out for their effective spells in Dubai. Altogether, the venue has built a reputation for delivering contests that balance high-scoring encounters with low-scoring thrillers, making it one of the most fascinating T20 arenas in the world.