Surya pleads not guilty, BCCI demands action on PAK: All we know so far

The simmering India-Pakistan cricket rivalry has spilled well beyond the cricket pitch, with off-field controversies now matching the intensity of Sunday’s much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 final, which will see two of the biggest cricketing rivals squaring off in the summit clash to be crowned Asia’s biggest team for the first time ever.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the spotlight fell on Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav as he attended an ICC hearing in Dubai, robustly defending himself against a Pakistan Cricket Board complaint over his post-match comments expressing solidarity with victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and dedicating India’s win to Operation Sindoor heroes. Suryakumar, accompanied by BCCI officials, pleaded “not guilty” and awaits the verdict, expected Friday.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025 final date, teams qualified, live timings and streaming Parallelly, the BCCI has demanded disciplinary action against Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf for provocative gestures during last Sunday's Super 4 clash. As both governing bodies await ICC decisions, all eyes will be on the final showdown this Sunday, with stakes soaring both on and off the field. What is latest update The ICC match referee Richie Richardson conducted the hearing for Suryakumar Yadav following PCB’s complaint about his post-match remarks deemed political in nature. Suryakumar was supported by senior BCCI officials and has strongly denied any breach of conduct, stressing that his comments were expressions of solidarity and not political statements. The verdict in his case, which could range from a warning to a match fee deduction, is set for Friday.

When’s the verdict The decision on Suryakumar Yadav’s conduct will be delivered on Friday after his not-guilty plea was heard in Dubai, with match referee Richardson overseeing the proceedings. A Level 1 offence, if established, could bring a warning or a fifteen percent penalty on match fees, but with India preparing for another high-voltage face-off against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final on Sunday, the outcome could have wider ramifications. What about BCCI’s complaint In retaliation, BCCI filed a formal complaint to ICC regarding gestures made by Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf in the recent Super 4 match, accusing both of breaching the spirit of the game through provocative actions aimed at Indian players and spectators. The complaint has been taken up by match referee Andy Pycroft, with a separate hearing scheduled for the Pakistan duo right after their match against Sri Lanka.

What is the incident for BCCI’s complaint During the September 21 clash, Haris Rauf mocked fans with gestures resembling the downing of an aircraft, a reference to India’s military operations, while also engaging in heated exchanges with Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma. Sahibzada Farhan celebrated his half-century with a gun-firing action using his bat, drawing widespread criticism for the timing and nature of the gesture. Both incidents have stoked considerable unrest, leading BCCI to seek disciplinary action under the ICC Code of Conduct. Mohsin Naqvi defends Haris Rauf Adding a political twist, ACC chairman and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi indirectly defended Haris Rauf’s controversial gesturing by posting a cryptic Ronaldo video on social media, mirroring Rauf’s aircraft gesture seen last Sunday. Naqvi’s involvement, given his dual role as Pakistan’s interior minister, has further complicated matters, drawing scrutiny from BCCI and ICC officials about potential action against him.