IND vs PAK Final: Will Pakistan get lucky third time? Agha's men ready

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha expressed confidence that his team has what it takes to overcome arch-rivals India in Sunday's Asia Cup final

Salman Agha
Pak skipper Salman Agha
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 1:07 PM IST
The Asia Cup 2025 is set for a historic finish with two of the biggest rivals of international cricket, India and Pakistan, set to face each other in the Asia Cup final for the first time ever. But the match has more than just the Asia Cup title on the line. The two teams have already faced each other twice in Asia Cup 2025 — once in the league stage and then in the Super 4s — with India coming out victorious on both occasions. But after booking their place in the final, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha has sent a heated warning towards India that his team is ready for the challenge and has all the tools necessary to win the match. 

Pakistan Skipper Confident Ahead of Asia Cup Final vs India

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha expressed confidence that his team has what it takes to overcome arch-rivals India in Sunday’s Asia Cup final. Reflecting on his side’s gritty 11-run win over Bangladesh, Agha said such results prove the character and resilience of the squad.
 
“If you win these kinds of games, then we must be a special team,” Agha said at the post-match presentation. “Everyone played really well. There is some improvement needed in batting, but we will work on that. We know what we need to do, and we are a good enough team to beat anyone. We will come on Sunday and try to beat India.”
 
The skipper also credited Pakistan’s bowling unit, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, for holding their nerve under pressure and ensuring the team reached its first-ever Asia Cup final against India.

Last Time India and Pakistan Met in the Finals of a Multinational Tournament

India and Pakistan will be facing each other in a multinational tournament final after a long gap of eight years. The last time the two teams met was back in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final. Similar to the Asia Cup 2025, India met Pakistan earlier in the group stage of the tournament and secured a dominant win of 124 runs. But the Men in Green turned the tide completely in the final. Batting first, Pakistan put up a big total of 338 for 4 on the board. In reply, India — despite Hardik Pandya’s 43-ball 76 — were bundled out for just 158 as Pakistan won the game by 180 runs.
 
However, the last time the two teams met in a final in the T20 format was back in the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup, where India beat Pakistan by five runs to win the match and were crowned the inaugural ICC T20 World Champions.

Topics :Asia Cup 2025Asia Cup NewsIndia vs PakistanIndia cricket teamPakistan cricket teamAsia Cup Twenty20 Asia CupICC T20 World CupICC Champions Trophy 2017

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

