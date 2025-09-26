Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Sri Lanka playing 11, live streaming

India will take on Sri Lanka in their final Super 4 clash of the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium today, a contest that holds no bearing on the points table. With India already securing a spot in Sunday’s final against Pakistan and Sri Lanka eliminated after consecutive losses to Bangladesh and Pakistan, the match is more about fine-tuning ahead of the big showdown.

One of the key talking points remains Sanju Samson’s role in the batting order. The wicketkeeper-batter has struggled to adapt as a middle-order floater, raising questions about his place in the XI. With Jitesh Sharma offering strong credentials as a proven finisher in the IPL, the team management might be tempted to test him in this inconsequential fixture.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025 final date, teams qualified, live timings and streaming Fielding will also be under the scanner after India dropped as many as 10 catches in the tournament, including five against Bangladesh. Mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy admitted the “ring of fire” floodlights in Dubai make catching tricky but stressed the need for improvement ahead of the final. India could also consider resting Jasprit Bumrah to manage workload, giving others more game time. For Sri Lanka, it is about pride as they complete their campaign. Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Sri Lanka Playing 11 India playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara India vs Sri Lanka: Head-to-head in T20Is Total matches: 32

India won: 21

Sri Lanka won: 9

No result: 2 Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Sri Lanka full squad India squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh Sri Lanka squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Dunith Wellalage, Kamil Mishara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Binura Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Matheesha Pathirana

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Sri Lanka live streaming and telecast details When will the India vs Sri Lanka match take place in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4? India will go toe-to-toe with Sri Lanka in the fourth game of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 on Wednesday, September 26. What will be the venue for the India vs Sri Lanka match in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 on September 26? The match between India and Sri Lanka will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. What time will the toss take place for the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match?

The toss for the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST. What time will the first ball of the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match be bowled? The India vs Sri Lanka match in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 will begin at 8:00 PM IST. Where to watch live telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in India? The live telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.