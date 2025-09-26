Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Sri Lanka playing 11, live streaming

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Sri Lanka playing 11, live streaming

The live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India

India vs Sri Lanka Playing 11
India vs Sri Lanka Playing 11
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 11:33 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India will take on Sri Lanka in their final Super 4 clash of the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium today, a contest that holds no bearing on the points table. With India already securing a spot in Sunday’s final against Pakistan and Sri Lanka eliminated after consecutive losses to Bangladesh and Pakistan, the match is more about fine-tuning ahead of the big showdown.
 
One of the key talking points remains Sanju Samson’s role in the batting order. The wicketkeeper-batter has struggled to adapt as a middle-order floater, raising questions about his place in the XI. With Jitesh Sharma offering strong credentials as a proven finisher in the IPL, the team management might be tempted to test him in this inconsequential fixture.
 
Fielding will also be under the scanner after India dropped as many as 10 catches in the tournament, including five against Bangladesh. Mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy admitted the “ring of fire” floodlights in Dubai make catching tricky but stressed the need for improvement ahead of the final. 
 
India could also consider resting Jasprit Bumrah to manage workload, giving others more game time. For Sri Lanka, it is about pride as they complete their campaign.

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Sri Lanka Playing 11

India playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy
 
Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara

India vs Sri Lanka: Head-to-head in T20Is

  • Total matches: 32
  • India won: 21
  • Sri Lanka won: 9
  • No result: 2

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Sri Lanka full squad

India squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh
 
Sri Lanka squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Dunith Wellalage, Kamil Mishara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Binura Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Matheesha Pathirana

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Sri Lanka live streaming and telecast details

When will the India vs Sri Lanka match take place in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4? 
India will go toe-to-toe with Sri Lanka in the fourth game of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 on Wednesday, September 26.
 
What will be the venue for the India vs Sri Lanka match in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 on September 26? 
The match between India and Sri Lanka will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
 
What time will the toss take place for the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match? 
The toss for the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match be bowled? 
The India vs Sri Lanka match in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 will begin at 8:00 PM IST.
 
Where to watch live telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in India? 
The live telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in India? 
The live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on the Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pakistan vs Bangladesh HIGHLIGHTS Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: PAK through to final; beat BAN by 11 runs

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Pakistan vs Bangladesh playing 11, live streaming

Pakistan vs Bangladesh live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 telecast

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Pakistan vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in T20I

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: PAK vs BAN pitch report, highest score, Dubai stats

Topics :Asia Cup 2025Asia Cup NewsCricket NewsIndia cricket teamSri Lanka cricket teamIndia vs Sri LankaAsia Cup Twenty20 Asia Cup

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story