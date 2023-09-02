Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE: Rohit tackles Shaheen well early on

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss against Pakistan's Babar Azam and opted to bat first in the mother of all clashes in a Group A clash of Asia Cup 2023 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. IND vs PAK LIVE SCORECARD, Asia Cup 2023 India Batting Pakistan Bowling Runs- 14 Wickets- 00 Run Rate- 4.6 Overs- 03 Batters- Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill Bowler- Shaheen Afridi The arch-rivals India and Pakistan will renew their rivalry once again today. Cricketing fans worldwide wait with bated breath for the dream India-Pakistan clash. Emotions run high, stadium tickets are sold out, vendors profit handsomely, and the contest's outcome frequently overshadows the background. India is entering the competition with a full-strength team for the first time in several months. They finished a camp on the outskirts of Bengaluru in Alur and will be confident in the line-up, with Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah returning to the setup. ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Top five battles in tournament's history Meanwhile, Babar Azam's Pakistan made a superb start to their Asia Cup 2023 campaign with a thumping win over minnows Nepal. Men In Green announced their Playing 11 on September 1 and retained their winning combination for India's clash. Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Playing 11 Pakistan Playing 11: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf. India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah. IND vs PAK 2023 TOSS Result: India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan live telecast Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Asia Cup 2023 in India. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup with English Commentary India vs Pakistan live streaming for free Disney+Hotstar will live stream India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match for free in India. Read More