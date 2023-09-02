Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE: Rohit tackles Shaheen well early on
Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE: Rohit tackles Shaheen well early on

India vs Pakistan Live Updates, Asia Cup 2023: India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first. Shreyas Iyer, asprit Bumrah are back in Indian team. Pakistan play with unchanged 11

BS Web Team New Delhi
Men In Green announced their Playing 11 on September 1 and retained their winning combination for India's clash.

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 3:22 PM IST
India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss against Pakistan's Babar Azam and opted to bat first in the mother of all clashes in a Group A clash of Asia Cup 2023 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.
Key Events

3:22 PM Sep 23

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE: India score 15/0 after 04 overs

3:17 PM Sep 23

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE: India score 14/0 after 03 overs

3:12 PM Sep 23

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE: India score 9/0 after 02 overs

3:07 PM Sep 23

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE: Interesting over, India score 6/0 after 01 over

3:03 PM Sep 23

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE: The Indian openers are in the middle

2:55 PM Sep 23

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE: Time for the National Anthems

2:54 PM Sep 23

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE: What did Shreyas Iyer say ahead of the start of the game?

2:50 PM Sep 23

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE: Pakistan team are in a huddle before the start of the game

2:50 PM Sep 23

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE: Not just a game it is an emotion says Irfan Pathan

2:47 PM Sep 23

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE: Pakistan playing 11

2:42 PM Sep 23

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE: India playing 11 for the match

2:39 PM Sep 23

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE: Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah are back for India

2:32 PM Sep 23

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE: Rohit Sharma wins the toss and opts to bat first

2:28 PM Sep 23

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE: Pitch Report

2:23 PM Sep 23

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE: Team India in huddle

2:22 PM Sep 23

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE: Rohit has strongest Indian side since 2011- Shastri

2:13 PM Sep 23

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE: Bangar decodes Kohli's plan for Pakistani bowlers

2:08 PM Sep 23

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE: Covers removed in Kandy

2:01 PM Sep 23

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE: India playing 11 prediction

1:47 PM Sep 23

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE: Kandy weather update

1:44 PM Sep 23

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE: WATCH HIGHLIGHTS IND vs PAK

1:30 PM Sep 23

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE: Kandy weather update

1:25 PM Sep 23

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE

1:16 PM Sep 23

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE

3:22 PM

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE: India score 15/0 after 04 overs

 
Naseem Shah has been able to swing the ball well and his away swingers are swinging a mile actually. Gill has not been able to settle down so far as he is still at nought off six balls. 
 
Edge!! Gill wanted to play towards the leg side, and got a leading edge, but was away from any fielder
 
Rain has now increased from a drizzle to a bit of a shower and umpires are looking skywards. And just as Naseem delivers the next ball, Gill pulls out. 
 
Just the wide from it and India re 15/0 after 04 overs. 
 

3:17 PM

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE: India score 14/0 after 03 overs

 
Four!! Flicked off the wrists by Rohit and it would be his second four. It hit the ropes on one bounce 
 
There seems to be no ins-wing on offer, or not as much as he would have liked for Shaheen Afridi. The humidity with no air for help has blunted the new ball it seems. 
 
Oh, a leading edge, but that was way far away from Shaheen in his followthrough and also to the wrong side. So just that four and a single in the over. India are 14/0 after 03 overs
 

3:12 PM

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE: India score 9/0 after 02 overs

 
Brilliant from Anseem Shaha so far. He bowled a ripper first ball and then almost got Shubman Gill out with an ins-winger. Overall, he gives just three runs and it is 9 without loss after two for India
 

3:07 PM

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE: Interesting over, India score 6/0 after 01 over

 
Four!! Chance for the player at short square leg as the ball came in from Afridi as expected and Rohit glanced it just past that man for the first four 
 
 
Oh!! That came in and rocked the pads of Rohit, but it was always going to be over the stumps on height 
 
 
This has been a fine over for both sides, but India will be the happier one with six runs from the first five balls. And it would remain 6/0 after 01 over
 

3:03 PM

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE: The Indian openers are in the middle

 
The national anthems are done with and with Virat Kohli padded up, it is looking like he would be the number three as was expected and against the rumours of him playing at number for India. 
 
Shaheen Shah Afridi has the ball against Rohit Sharma who is at the striker’s end and Shubman Gill at the non-striker’s end. 
 

2:55 PM

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE: Time for the National Anthems

 
The two teams are ready and standing side by side at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele for the national anthems of the two nations. 
 

2:54 PM

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE: What did Shreyas Iyer say ahead of the start of the game?

 
Shreyas Iyer, who is making a return to the international set-up, said that he is excited to play against the world's number one side. 
 
“I never imagined I'd be playing Asia Cup. The recovery was slow and steady. I passed the fitness test one week before selection, and I was really happy with that. I was nervous last night, couldn't sleep. I am super excited to play this match against Pakistan. It's a phenomenal feeling to be honest as they are the number 1 team at the moment,” said Iyer ahead of the start of the match
 
“We are privileged to be a part of this team and journey with Rahul sir (Dravid) as the coach and under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. The spirits are high in the dressing room and we are looking forward to this game. Delighted to be playing against these (Afridi, Rauf, Naseem) bowlers, the plan is just to watch the ball and play according to the situation,” he added further
 

2:50 PM

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE: Pakistan team are in a huddle before the start of the game

2:50 PM

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE: Not just a game it is an emotion says Irfan Pathan

2:47 PM

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE: Pakistan playing 11

 
Pakistan had already announced their playing 11 yesterday which was unchanged from their last match against Nepal. 
 
 
Pakistan Playing 11
 
Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
 

2:42 PM

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE: India playing 11 for the match

2:39 PM

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE: Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah are back for India

 
Rohit Sharma after winning said, “We have got a few additions, Shreyas Iyer is back, Jasprit Bumrah is back and India are playing with three pacers plus Hardik Pandya.”
 

2:32 PM

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE: Rohit Sharma wins the toss and opts to bat first

 
Babar Aazam and Rohit Sharma are in the middle as the toss is about to take place in the overcast conditions of Palekelle, Sri Lanka. Ravi Shastri has the mic. 
 
Indian captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and decided to bat first. 
 

2:28 PM

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE: Pitch Report

 
Sanjay Manjrekar during the pitch report said, “A high quality and unique pitch. Fast bowlers can get some seam, the spinners will get some turn, and a good batter can also score a century on this wicket. With DLS in the picture, the captain winning the toss might prefer to bowl first.”
 

2:23 PM

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE: Team India in huddle

As we are just few minutes away from the toss, team India are in a huddle. Rohit Sharma is giving the pre-match pep talk.

2:22 PM

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE: Rohit has strongest Indian side since 2011- Shastri

A seasoned leader like Rohit Sharma understands the "terrain" of an Indo-Pak contest better than most but Babar Azam's unit won't be mere pushovers as it has managed to narrow the gap with the arch-rivals in the past few years, said former India head coach Ravi Shastri.
 
India and Pakistan will be meeting in an ODI game after four years when they face-off on Saturday.
 
"I would say India start as favourites. This is their strongest team since 2011, this mix of players. And a captain who is seasoned, who understands the terrain better than most,' Shastri told ESPN Cricinfo on Friday.
 
"Having said that, Pakistan have narrowed the gap. Seven-eight years (ago), there was a gap if you looked at the strength of both teams and man to man. But Pakistan have narrowed it down. They are a very good side, so you have to be on top of your game."
 
While Indian teams during the last two decades have dominated the proceedings against the cross-border nation, the former head coach wants players not to over-hype the game in their minds.
 
"That's what's important, keeping calm and treating it as just another game. And not over-hype it in your mind that makes you think differently. Your game has to be the same as it would be in any other game. But because of that subconscious pressure, it's the mentally tough guys who normally get it right," he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE
Rohit Sharma has India's best team at disposal since 2011 feels Ravi Shastri. Photo: ANI

2:13 PM

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE: Bangar decodes Kohli's plan for Pakistani bowlers

Indian batter Virat Kohli will be Pakistan's main concern in the Asia Cup 2023 clash between the two teams on September 02, 2023. More often than not, Virat has come up trumps against the Pakistani team. However, he struggled recently against swing bowlers before regaining form against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022. 
 
Thus, the focus of Pakistan bowlers will be on getting Kohli’s wicket. Sanjay Bangar, India’s batting coach for a long period of time during Virat Kohli’s tenure as skipper and also part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) set-up where Virat plays in IPL, has decoded the Indian maestro’s plan against the much fancied Pakistani pace trio as well as the two spinners. 

CLICK HERE TO READ FULL ARTICLE

Virat Kohli, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

2:08 PM

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE: Covers removed in Kandy

Since 1:30 PM IST, the whole ground was covered but now it has been removed. Though there is a bit of drizzle as informed by broadcaster Mayanti Langer, it is not threatening. 

Indian team led by Virat Kohli is now at the ground and doing the warm-ups. 

Game on guys. Stay tuned IND vs PAK toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

2:01 PM

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE: India playing 11 prediction

According to broadcasters, in yesterday's practice session, Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma came in to bat in pair. The duo was followed by Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul.

Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma didn't bat in the practice session. Though, Surya and Varma were the two batters who rolled their arms.

The practice pattern certainly reveals Ishan Kishan is going to play in middle order and no place for Surya. If Shardul gets a game them India have to choose only two from Prasidh Krishna, Bumrah, Shami and Siraj.

1:47 PM

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE: Kandy weather update

The whole ground is covered at the moment. There is no rain around the corner as Star Sports broadcaster Mayanti Langer says ' it is a precautionary step from the groundsmen'. She also reminded the same has happened during Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh game.

Topics :Shubman GillJasprit BumrahVirat KohliRohit SharmaAsia CupIndia vs PakistanIndia cricket teamPakistan cricket teamBS Web Reportscricket broadcastsports broadcastingHardik Pandya

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 1:10 PM IST

