Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK LIVE TOSS to take place at 2:30 PM IST in Kandy

In the mother of all clashes, arch-rivals India and Pakistan will renew their rivalry once again as they are set to clash in Group A clash of Asia Cup 2023 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy today. Cricketing fans worldwide wait with bated breath for the dream India-Pakistan clash. Emotions run high, stadium tickets are sold out, vendors profit handsomely, and the contest's outcome frequently overshadows the background.

...Read More