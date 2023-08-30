Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Mountains to Multan: A look at Nepal's journey to their first-ever Asia Cup

Mountains to Multan: A look at Nepal's journey to their first-ever Asia Cup

Nepal did not drop even a single game in the ACC Premier Cup, the qualifying tournament for the Asia Cup 2023. At one point in time, they won 11 ODIs out of 12 to reach the Cricket World Qualifier 202

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
Nepal cricket team. Photo: @rohitpaudel17

Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 8:39 AM IST
Nobody had heard of Nepal cricket until they appeared in the 2014 T20 World Cup. They were brilliant and beat more fancied teams, like Hong Kong and Afghanistan, to finish in their group, but still failed to qualify for the main round.

Nobody heard of them again until they punched above their weight and made it to the ICC Cricket World Cup qualifier by beating Namibia, USA, and UAE on their way to Zimbabwe. They could not go beyond the first round in that competition, unable to finish in the top three.

However, heads would turn again when they will feature in the Asia Cup for the first time ever.
 
This happened after the team from the Himalayas won the 2018 ICC World Cricket League Division Two by finishing at the top of the points table. The tournament included established Associate nations like Namibia, Canada, UAE, Kenya and Oman.

In the qualifier though, Nepal could not go past the first round, and their dream of playing their maiden World Cup was not fulfilled.


The unbelievable comeback in the race to the Cricket World Cup qualifier 2023

Nepal did exceedingly well in the ICC CWC League Two, winning 11 out of their last 12 games to rally to the third spot and secure a straight qualification to the CWC Qualifier. The men from the mountains won only 19 out of the 36 games in CWC League Two. It means that they had won just seven in their first 24 matches. Nepal pipped Namibia by just one point as both the teams had 19 wins from 36 games, but because the Nepalese had a tie against the USA, they sailed through.

Winning the ACC premiership and qualifying for the first-ever Asia Cup

Having secured their place in the CWC Qualifier in March, Nepal continued their dominance in the ACC Premier Cup in April. It was the qualifying event for Asia Cup 2023. Nepal, determined to play their first-ever Asia Cup, managed to sweep through without losing even a single game. It means they went to the Qualifier with 16 wins from their last 17 ODIs.

However, at the World Cup qualifiers, Nepal, despite some good showing, could win only one game in Round 1. They did not advance to the next qualification round but played two more games, winning one against UAE and losing one to Ireland.

Nepal Squad for Asia Cup 2023

Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Shyam Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Kishore Mahato and Arjun Saud.

Nepal Asia Cup 2023 schedule

Date Against Time (IST) Venue
30-Aug Pakistan 3:00 PM Multan Cricket Stadium
4-Sep India 3:00 PM Pallekele Cricket Stadium

Nepal best playing 11

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi.

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 8:39 AM IST

