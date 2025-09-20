Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Pakistan skips press conference before Asia Cup Super 4 match vs India

Pakistan skips press conference before Asia Cup Super 4 match vs India

According to a report by Cricbuzz, tensions between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) remain unresolved.

Salman Agha
Salman Agha
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 11:58 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Pakistan have unexpectedly called off their scheduled press conference ahead of their much-anticipated Super Four encounter against India in the Asia Cup 2025. As of now, there has been no official explanation for the sudden move, particularly surprising given that pacer Haris Rauf addressed the media following their previous game against the UAE.  PCB-ICC tensions continue 
 
According to a report by Cricbuzz, tensions between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) remain unresolved. This friction persists despite Pakistan taking the field against the UAE, a match that came after controversy surrounding the so-called "handshake saga" involving players from India and Pakistan. 
 
A similar situation occurred before the Pakistan-UAE clash, when the ICC cleared match referee Andy Pycroft of any misconduct in the handshake incident. Pycroft was subsequently assigned to officiate that game. In protest, Pakistan skipped the pre-match press briefing, leading to uncertainty and a one-hour delay in the fixture’s start. Although the match eventually proceeded following discussions between PCB officials and Pycroft, the accounts from both parties varied significantly regarding the nature of those talks.
 
The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has yet to officially reveal the match officials for Sunday's high-profile India-Pakistan clash, but Pycroft is reportedly the leading candidate to take on the referee role again, potentially influencing Pakistan’s decision to pull out of media duties.
 
As per current plans, Pakistan will hold a training session at the ICC Academy at 6 PM local time on the eve of the match. That session is expected to go ahead as scheduled.
 
India, on the other hand, were initially not slated to train on Saturday after playing Oman in Abu Dhabi the day before. However, the team has now arranged an optional practice session at the same venue and time as Pakistan’s, giving players a final tune-up ahead of the Super Four battle.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh HIGHLIGHTS Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: BAN end SL's winning-run with 4-wicket win

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 telecast

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: SL vs BAN pitch report, highest score, Dubai stats

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh playing 11, live streaming

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in T20Is

Topics :India vs PakistanIndia cricket teamPakistan cricket team

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 11:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story