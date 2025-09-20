Pakistan skips press conference before Asia Cup Super 4 match vs India

Pakistan have unexpectedly called off their scheduled press conference ahead of their much-anticipated Super Four encounter against India in the Asia Cup 2025. As of now, there has been no official explanation for the sudden move, particularly surprising given that pacer Haris Rauf addressed the media following their previous game against the UAE. PCB-ICC tensions continue

ALSO READ: Andy Pycroft, centre of handshake saga, to officiate IND vs PAK Super 4 tie According to a report by Cricbuzz, tensions between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) remain unresolved. This friction persists despite Pakistan taking the field against the UAE, a match that came after controversy surrounding the so-called "handshake saga" involving players from India and Pakistan.

A similar situation occurred before the Pakistan-UAE clash, when the ICC cleared match referee Andy Pycroft of any misconduct in the handshake incident. Pycroft was subsequently assigned to officiate that game. In protest, Pakistan skipped the pre-match press briefing, leading to uncertainty and a one-hour delay in the fixture’s start. Although the match eventually proceeded following discussions between PCB officials and Pycroft, the accounts from both parties varied significantly regarding the nature of those talks. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has yet to officially reveal the match officials for Sunday's high-profile India-Pakistan clash, but Pycroft is reportedly the leading candidate to take on the referee role again, potentially influencing Pakistan’s decision to pull out of media duties.