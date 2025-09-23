Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 telecast

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 telecast

The live telecast of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka broadcast details
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka broadcast details
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 7:35 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Pakistan and Sri Lanka are taking each on today in Abu Dhabi in match 3 of Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage. Both teams lost their first match making this a do-or-die battle for the two former champions.

The coin flip of the match went in Pakistan's way and they opted to bowl first.  Captain's take after toss:  Salman Agha (PAK): We will bowl first. Looks a good wicket, don't think it will change much. We want to improve with the bat and ball. It's a new game, a new challenge. We want to focus on today. No changes.  Charith Asalanka (SL): I would have done the same thing. It looks a good pitch, don't mind batting first. We are playing good cricket, we need to improve in a few areas. Batting and bowling at the depth. There are two changes. Theekshana and Karunaratne are in. We thought that we might need one extra bowler, that's why we have brought in a bowler who can bat.  PAK vs SL playing 11 for the match:  Pakistan's playing 11 vs Sri Lanka: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed  Sri Lanka's playing 11 vs Pakistan: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara 

 
 
But how can fans watch the live streaming and telecast of the match globally? Take a look.
 
Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka broadcast details
Country/Region TV Channel(s) Online Streaming Platform(s)
India Sony Sports Network SonyLIV
Pakistan Ten Sports Tapmad app and website
Bangladesh Gazi TV Rabbithole, Tofee app and website
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) SLRC digital platforms possible
Afghanistan Ariana TV Ariana TV app/website (likely)
United Arab Emirates (Host) CricLife MAX via eLife TV, Switch TV CricLife MAX (streaming)
United Kingdom TNT Sports 1 TNT Sports app
MENA Regions STARZPLAY via CricLife MAX STARZPLAY
Australia Not specifically listed (regional platforms may apply) YuppTV (streaming)
South Africa SuperSport SuperSport OTT
New Zealand Not specifically listed YuppTV (streaming)

How to Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information

When will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match take place in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4? 
Pakistan will go toe-to-toe with Sri Lanka in match 3 of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 on Tuesday, September 23.
 
What will be the venue for the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 on September 23? 
The match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match? 
The toss for the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match be bowled? 
The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 will begin at 8:00 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in India? 
The live telecast of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in India? 
The live streaming of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Suryakumar downplays Indo-Pak rivalry talk, says duels offer no contest

Salman admits Pakistan lost momentum after first 10 overs in contest

Suryakumar Yadav compares Shubman and Abhishek to fire and ice in Friends

Asia Cup SL vs Pak preview: Both teams desperate to bounce back in Super 4s

India vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: IND do the double over PAK with 6-wicket win

Topics :Asia Cup 2025Asia Cup NewsCricket NewsPakistan cricket teamSri Lanka cricket teamAsia CupAsia Cup Twenty20

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story