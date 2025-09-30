PCB to block players from playing franchise cricket after Asia Cup defeat

ALSO READ: Handshake drama hangs over India vs Pakistan Women's WC clash on October 5 In the aftermath of Pakistan’s narrow defeat to India in the Asia Cup final, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has moved to suspend all No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) for its players wishing to feature in overseas franchise leagues, according to a media report from ESPN Cricinfo. The decision, conveyed on September 29 through a notice issued by COO Sumair Ahmad Syed, stated that no player would be granted clearance to participate in international T20 competitions “until further orders.” The move has taken players and agents by surprise, with several top names due to appear in tournaments later this year. While no official reason has been communicated, reports suggest the suspension is linked to a push for performance-based evaluations at the national and domestic level.

Official communication stresses total freeze According to the PCB’s internal note, signed off by Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, all clearances were being withheld without exemptions. Officials emphasized that the order applied to every player, whether centrally contracted or otherwise. The directive added that fresh guidelines will be introduced before approvals resume, though no timeline has been offered. A board insider suggested that the freeze was designed to keep players focused on Pakistan’s cricketing commitments, including the delayed Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which is set to begin in October. Performance-based criteria under consideration Reports have indicated that the PCB is exploring a system where players’ eligibility for overseas leagues will depend on their domestic and international form. The exact metrics, however, have not been disclosed. One senior domestic coach said the idea was to “incentivise performance at home before looking abroad” but acknowledged that the lack of clarity was creating uncertainty. Players are believed to be in the dark about how long the review will take, or whether exceptions for marquee names will be made.