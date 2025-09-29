Who is Mohsin Naqvi, the ACC chief at centre of Asia Cup 2025 final drama?

Mohsin Naqvi, the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), found himself at the heart of the Asia Cup 2025 final’s unprecedented controversy. As India clinched a dramatic five-wicket win against Pakistan, instead of joyous celebrations, tensions soared when the Indian team refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi, who also chairs Pakistan’s cricket board and serves as the country’s interior minister.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup: Champions India refuse to collect trophy from Mohsin Naqvi The presentation ceremony stalled for over an hour, with neither side budging. Naqvi, steadfast in his position, ended up leaving the scene with the trophy, deepening divisions in a tournament already marred by political undertones and social media clashes.

Early life and education Mohsin Naqvi was born on October 28, 1978, in Lahore, Punjab, into a Punjabi Syed family with ancestral roots in Jhang. Orphaned at a young age, he was raised by his maternal uncle. Naqvi completed his schooling at Crescent Model Higher Secondary School, attended Government College University Lahore, and later earned a journalism degree from Ohio University in the United States. Rise in power After beginning his career as a CNN producer, Naqvi went on to establish City Media Group, gaining substantial influence in the media industry. He later held key government and sports administration roles, including Punjab’s caretaker chief minister (2023-24), interior minister of Pakistan (from 2024), PCB chairman (from February 2024), and ACC president (from April 2025). Naqvi’s rapid ascent is marked by strong political ties and an uncompromising approach, earning both support and criticism.