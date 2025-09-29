Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Who is Mohsin Naqvi, the ACC chief at centre of Asia Cup 2025 final drama?

Who is Mohsin Naqvi, the ACC chief at centre of Asia Cup 2025 final drama?

Naqvi has held key government and sports administration roles in his career, including Punjab's caretaker chief minister (2023-24) and interior minister of Pakistan (from 2024)

Mohsin Naqvi, Chairman of PCB
Mohsin Naqvi (Photo: PTI)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mohsin Naqvi, the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), found himself at the heart of the Asia Cup 2025 final’s unprecedented controversy. As India clinched a dramatic five-wicket win against Pakistan, instead of joyous celebrations, tensions soared when the Indian team refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi, who also chairs Pakistan’s cricket board and serves as the country’s interior minister.
 
The presentation ceremony stalled for over an hour, with neither side budging. Naqvi, steadfast in his position, ended up leaving the scene with the trophy, deepening divisions in a tournament already marred by political undertones and social media clashes. 

Early life and education

Mohsin Naqvi was born on October 28, 1978, in Lahore, Punjab, into a Punjabi Syed family with ancestral roots in Jhang. Orphaned at a young age, he was raised by his maternal uncle. Naqvi completed his schooling at Crescent Model Higher Secondary School, attended Government College University Lahore, and later earned a journalism degree from Ohio University in the United States.

Rise in power

After beginning his career as a CNN producer, Naqvi went on to establish City Media Group, gaining substantial influence in the media industry. He later held key government and sports administration roles, including Punjab’s caretaker chief minister (2023-24), interior minister of Pakistan (from 2024), PCB chairman (from February 2024), and ACC president (from April 2025). Naqvi’s rapid ascent is marked by strong political ties and an uncompromising approach, earning both support and criticism.

The Asia Cup 2025 trophy drama

After winning the final, when India refused to accept the trophy from him despite already mentioning their intentions ahead of the match and wanting an Emirates board director to present it, Naqvi insisted only he would hand it over, dismissing proposals for alternative presenters. This standoff led to the trophy being removed and no official presentation taking place, with India later celebrating without the coveted cup.

Reactions and fallout

Fans expressed outrage and disappointment in the stands as the drama unfolded, chanting slogans and booing officials. The Indian cricket board (BCCI) announced a formal protest against Naqvi’s conduct, mentioning that even if the Indian team did not accept the trophy from him, he was not allowed to take the trophy with him.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

No Trophy for India: Naqvi leaves with Asia Cup silverware after ceremony

Asia Cup: Champions India refuse to collect trophy from Mohsin Naqvi

India vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS Asia Cup Final: India refuse to collect trophy in presentation ceremony

'Operation Sindoor on the games field': PM Modi congratulates Team India

Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money: How much will winners and runners-up earn?

Topics :Asia Cup 2025Asia Cup NewsIndia cricket teamPakistan cricket teamAsia Cup Twenty20 Asia CupPCBBCCI

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story