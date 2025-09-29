Surya shook hands in private but refused in public, says Pak skipper Salman

No-handshake row is a term that will forever be associated with the Asia Cup 2025 and probably anytime India and Pakistan come face to face in cricket. India played Pakistan three times in the now-concluded 17th edition of the Asia Cup and on all three occasions, the men in blue emerged victorious but refused to shake hands with Pakistani players.

After the final match of the tournament, which saw India winning the game by 5 wickets and securing their 9th Asia Cup title, Pakistan skipper Salman Agha addressed the media in the post-match press conference. He said that India's skipper did shake his hands ahead of the tournament in the pre-tournament captain's meet and also during the referee meeting but refused to do so in public, passively alleging him of a dual approach.

Never seen anything like this Salman in the presser said that he has never seen anyone refusing to shake hands with the opposing team in his entire career, while also saying he was taken aback by India’s approach after the first game, especially when he did shake hands with the Indian skipper before the tournament. Salman said that he hopes other teams do not follow this suit and that it should end with the Asia Cup 2025 itself. They started the controversy, everything else that followed was consequence When asked about Pakistan skipping the pre-match presser during the tournament and India not getting the trophy, Salman said that it was all a consequence of what India started after their first game against Pakistan on September 14. He said that Mohsin Naqvi is the ACC president and if they are not willing to take the trophy for him, they should not get it at all.