BCCI to demand strong action against Mohsin Naqvi; wants him out of ACC

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told reporters the board would demand the immediate return of the trophy and medals

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 10:57 AM IST
India’s thrilling five-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai turned into an unprecedented off-field controversy when the team refused to accept the trophy from Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who was present as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) later confirmed that the squad had no intention of receiving the prize from Naqvi, citing his openly anti-India stance. The situation escalated further when Naqvi and his team walked away with the silverware, leaving players and fans stunned. The BCCI has now declared it will press for Naqvi’s removal from his ACC post and take up the issue with the ICC at its November conference in Dubai. 

Team’s stand against Naqvi

According to BCCI officials, the Indian team had made it clear beforehand that it would accept the trophy only from another dignitary on stage, not from Naqvi. The players reportedly felt his political posturing and hostile remarks against India disqualified him from presenting the award. Officials also said the team would have lodged an official protest if Naqvi had attempted to force the handover.

Delayed ceremony ends abruptly

The post-match presentation was marred by confusion as individual awards were distributed but the main trophy remained in limbo. Presenter Simon Doull eventually informed the crowd that India would not be receiving its prize. Soon after, Naqvi departed the stage with ACC staff, taking the trophy along. This forced the Indian squad to celebrate their victory without the silverware, posing only for photographs with families and teammates.

BCCI vows strong protest

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told reporters the board would demand the immediate return of the trophy and medals. He stressed it was “unfortunate” that the title had been taken away despite India being the rightful winners. Saikia added that the BCCI would push hard for Naqvi’s removal from the ACC chairmanship during the ICC’s next meeting.

Bigger questions ahead

The row has also cast a shadow over future India–Pakistan encounters, which remain the biggest draw in world cricket. While commercially vital, BCCI officials noted that such political controversies make hosting these matches increasingly difficult. Stakeholders will now need to weigh financial gain against the rising animosity witnessed in Dubai.

Topics :Asia Cup 2025Asia Cup NewsIndia vs PakistanIndia cricket teamPakistan cricket teamBCCIPCB

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

