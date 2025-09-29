Shastri to Irfan: Former cricketers react to India's dominant Asia Cup win

ALSO READ: India vs Pakistan to headline cricket for fourth consecutive Sunday India’s record-extending ninth Asia Cup crown in Dubai on Sunday was more than just another victory over Pakistan — it was hailed as a testament to courage, composure, and national pride. The Men in Blue sealed a tense five-wicket win in the final, powered by Rinku Singh’s nerveless boundary finish, Tilak Varma’s mature anchor role, and a decisive spell of wrist spin from Kuldeep Yadav. Fireworks lit up the sky as players and fans celebrated, while social media buzzed with tributes from past greats and administrators alike. From Ravi Shastri to Irfan Pathan, a chorus of former stars hailed India’s resolve and the youngsters’ ability to rise on the grandest stage.

Laxman highlights courage and maturity Former batter VVS Laxman described the victory as being built on courage and belief, saying it was about playing for the flag rather than just lifting a trophy. He was particularly impressed with Tilak Varma, noting that the young left-hander displayed “maturity beyond his years” and proved that big stages are meant for brave cricketers. Laxman called the triumph a collective effort, crediting every member of the squad. Shastri praises nerves of steel Ex-head coach Ravi Shastri focused on the composure of India’s youngsters. He said the tense final was a “great show of character” from the side, and that Tilak’s innings stood out for its calmness under pressure. Shastri believed such performances required nerves of steel and lauded the team for delivering in crunch moments.

Yuvraj and others laud Tilak, Kuldeep, and Abhishek World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh felt the clash lived up to its billing, calling it a game befitting a final. He praised Tilak for anchoring the chase with poise and saluted Kuldeep Yadav’s impact with the ball. Yuvraj also pointed to Sanju Samson’s steadiness in the middle order and expressed pride in the squad’s resilience. His special note went to protégé Abhishek Sharma, who was named Player of the Tournament, with Yuvraj encouraging him to keep striving for more accolades. Administrators and teammates celebrate ICC chairman Jay Shah congratulated the team for displaying “consistency and character” throughout an unbeaten campaign, while Harbhajan Singh coined the phrase “Bharat ka Vijay Tilak” to honour the young star’s composure. Mohammed Shami hailed the team’s “unbreakable spirit” during the flawless run, and Jhulan Goswami called the combination of fearless batting and quality spin “a treat to watch.”