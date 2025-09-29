Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money: How much will winners and runners-up earn?

Asia Cup 2025 winners will receive $300,000 (Rs 2.6 crore approx.), a significant rise compared to previous editions

India reaffirmed their continental supremacy on Sunday night, lifting the Asia Cup 2025 title in Dubai after a thrilling five-wicket win over Pakistan. This was India’s ninth Asia Cup triumph overall and their second in the T20 format, but the victory carried added significance — not just for the intensity of the contest, but also for the prize money on offer. 
 
Prize money for winners and runners-up
 
According to reports, the Asia Cup 2025 winners will receive $300,000 (Rs 2.6 crore approx.), a significant rise compared to previous editions. This represents a 50 per cent increase from 2023, when India pocketed $250,000, and a sharp jump from 2022, when the title winners received $200,000.
 
The runner-up, Pakistan, will not go home empty-handed either, with a prize purse of $150,000 (Rs 1.3 crore approx.) reserved for the finalists. While the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is yet to make an official announcement, the revised payouts reflect the tournament’s growing stature and commercial appeal.
 
Individual awards add to the kitty
 
Alongside team honours, the Asia Cup carries individual awards such as Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament, each with lucrative cash prizes. In the 2023 edition, India’s Kuldeep Yadav earned $15,000 (Rs 12 lakh) as the tournament’s standout performer, while pacer Mohammed Siraj collected $5,000 (Rs 4.4 lakh) for a match-winning spell.
 
Asia Cup Prize Money Breakdown
Edition Winners’ Prize Money Runners-up Prize Money Notes
2022 USD 200,000 (Rs 1.7 cr approx.) USD 100,000 (Rs 85 lakh approx.) Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in final
2023 USD 250,000 (Rs 2.1 cr approx.) USD 125,000 (Rs 1.05 cr approx.) India beat Sri Lanka in final
2025 USD 300,000 (Rs 2.6 cr approx.) USD 150,000 (Rs 1.3 cr approx.) India beat Pakistan in final
 
India clinch another crown
 
Riding on a sublime unbeaten 69 from Tilak Varma, India chased down Pakistan’s 146 with two balls to spare. Varma shared a decisive 60-run stand with Shivam Dube (33 off 22 balls), rescuing India from a tense phase before closing out the match in style.
 
Earlier, Pakistan’s openers Sahibzada Farhan (57) and Fakhar Zaman (46) had provided a brisk start with an 84-run stand in under 10 overs. But once India’s spinners entered the fray, the script flipped dramatically. Kuldeep Yadav (4/30), ably supported by Varun Chakaravarthy (2/30), Axar Patel (2/26) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/25), ran through Pakistan’s middle and lower order. The innings collapsed spectacularly — nine wickets falling for just 33 runs.
 
India, who had already beaten Pakistan twice earlier in the tournament, completed a memorable hat-trick of wins over their arch-rivals when it mattered most.
 
Why this final mattered
 
The Asia Cup 2025 final was historic even before the first ball was bowled. For the first time in 41 years, India and Pakistan contested the summit clash of the tournament. Fans had waited decades to witness the two neighbours face off for the continental crown, and the intensity of the battle matched the hype.
 
In the end, India’s calm under pressure and depth in both batting and bowling ensured that they not only secured the trophy but also walked away with the biggest prize money in Asia Cup history.

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 12:51 AM IST

