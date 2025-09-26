Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Here's why ICC is set to sanction Farhan, Rauf ahead of the Asia Cup final

Here's why ICC is set to sanction Farhan, Rauf ahead of the Asia Cup final

The ICC hearing saw both Rauf and Farhan appearing in person before Richardson, though their formal responses were submitted in writing by the BCCI

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 5:05 PM IST
The fierce India–Pakistan rivalry has spilled far beyond the cricket field, with the ICC now handling multiple disciplinary cases in the middle of the Asia Cup 2025. Pakistan players Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan pleaded not guilty during their hearing on Thursday after being accused of provocative gestures during the Super 4 clash against India.
 
However, according to a report from PTI, sanctions are still likely, particularly against Rauf for using abusive language and mocking gestures directed at Indian supporters. Farhan, meanwhile, defended his controversial gun-fire celebration, insisting that it reflected a cultural tradition from his Pakhtun background rather than an intent to provoke. The hearing, led by ICC match referee Richie Richardson, highlighted how political and cultural sensitivities are influencing an already heated tournament. 

What’s the latest

The ICC hearing saw both Rauf and Farhan appearing in person before Richardson, though their formal responses were submitted in writing by the BCCI. Rauf was accused of gesturing toward Indian fans about “falling planes” and verbally abusing opposition players during the September 21 clash. He denied deliberate provocation but accepted that his actions were animated in the heat of the moment.
 
Farhan, on the other hand, argued that his half-century celebration was misunderstood, describing it as a traditional Pashtun form of rejoicing. Despite their explanations, officials close to the matter have indicated that fines and warnings are almost certain ahead of Sunday’s final.

Surya also pleaded not guilty

The disciplinary saga does not end with Pakistan’s players. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav also attended a separate ICC hearing in Dubai after the PCB filed a complaint about his post-match comments following India’s win on September 14. Suryakumar had dedicated the victory to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and praised the Indian armed forces, which Pakistan alleged amounted to political messaging.
 
Backed by senior BCCI officials, Suryakumar pleaded not guilty, stressing that his words were expressions of solidarity rather than political commentary. Match referee Richardson is expected to deliver a verdict on Friday, with the penalty—if any—likely limited to a warning or partial match-fee deduction under a Level 1 offence.

Why Frahan and Rauf are being santioned by ICC?

The ICC is set to sdantion Farhan and Rauf after BCCI’s counter-complaint about Pakistan’s conduct during the high-voltage Super 4 clash. It accused Haris Rauf of mocking Indian fans with offensive airplane gestures, while Farhan’s bat-as-gun celebration was labelled disrespectful and damaging to the game’s spirit. According to BCCI officials, both incidents went beyond normal on-field exuberance and carried deeper political undertones that inflamed spectators. The ICC has treated the complaints seriously, assigning match referees Richie Richardson and Andy Pycroft to handle hearings separately for both sides.

India to face Pakistan in the final

Even as disciplinary proceedings dominate headlines, attention now shifts to the cricket itself, with India and Pakistan set to renew their rivalry in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday. This will be the first time the archrivals meet in a final of the regional tournament, raising anticipation to unprecedented levels.
 
With verdicts on Rauf, Farhan, and Suryakumar pending, the summit clash carries both cricketing and symbolic weight. The ICC’s rulings are expected before the final, ensuring that both teams take the field with clarity on sanctions, even as off-field controversies continue to fuel tensions in one of the sport’s most passionate rivalries.

Topics :Asia Cup NewsAsia Cup 2025Cricket NewsIndia vs PakistanIndia cricket teamPakistan cricket teamAsia CupAsia Cup Twenty20 BCCIPCB

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

