DRS rule explained: Why Dasun Shanaka was not out in Super Over vs India

India beat Sri Lanka in the first-ever Super Over of the Asia Cup T20 to stay unbeaten in the tournament

Shanaka batting vs India

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Sep 27 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

The final Super 4 game of the Asia Cup 2025 between India and Sri Lanka on Friday was a dead rubber in the context of the tournament scenario as India had already booked their place in the final while Sri Lanka were already knocked out. But it turned out to be the most interesting game of the tournament with the winner decided via a Super Over.
 
While the Super Over turned out to be a little anti-climactic as Sri Lanka could only manage to set a mere 3-run target for India, which they completed in just one ball, there was one moment in the final Super Over that became the talk of the town when Sri Lankan batter Dasun Shanaka was given not out despite being clearly run out by Samson. 
 

What actually happened?

Earlier in the match, India set a strong target of 203 runs for Sri Lanka, which they managed to keep within reach for the most part of the game. In the final over of the chase, Sri Lanka needed 12 runs to win but could only score 11, sending the match into the Super Over.
 
In the Super Over, batting first, Sri Lanka lost their first wicket on the first ball and then took a single on the second. Arshdeep then bowled a wide before the most interesting third ball of the over. Arshdeep bowled an outside-off delivery and the ball went just past Shanaka’s bat. He tried to sneak in a single but was run out by Samson. However, before the run out was inflicted, Shanaka was given caught behind and he took a referral for that. There was no nick and Shanaka survived the caught-behind appeal, but his run-out decision was also reversed due to him being given caught out earlier.

There was some confusion as the Indian team was seen discussing the matter with the umpires but they eventually settled down. The decision did not hurt India as Shanaka was dismissed the very next ball. India still managed to restrict Sri Lanka to just a 3-run target, which skipper Surya chased down in just one ball to keep India unbeaten.

Why Shanaka was not deemed run out

According to MCC rules, the ball is considered dead from the moment of the incident that leads to a dismissal. In this case, the caught-behind appeal marked that instant, meaning the ball was no longer in play when Sanju Samson attempted to run out Dasun Shanaka. Since replays confirmed there was no edge, Shanaka was immediately ruled not out. Although India skipper Suryakumar Yadav was seen discussing the matter with the on-field umpires, the law left no room for ambiguity, ensuring the Sri Lankan batter remained at the crease.

Sri Lanka’s coach gave his take on the matter

Sri Lanka coach Sanath Jayasuriya explained the sequence of events surrounding the controversial appeal against Dasun Shanaka. He said that once India went for the caught-behind appeal, the referral to the third umpire was only for that decision, which ultimately showed no edge. “It was the first decision that counts, not the second,” Jayasuriya said, clarifying why Shanaka was declared not out. He added, however, that the situation highlighted certain grey areas in the rules that officials may need to address and fine-tune for greater clarity in the future.

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

