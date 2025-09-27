Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Hardik Pandya injury update: Fitness test scheduled before IND vs PAK Final

Hardik Pandya injury update: Fitness test scheduled before IND vs PAK Final

India bowling coach Morne Morkel also said in the presser that Team India will skip training before Sunday's Asia Cup final against Pakistan in Dubai

Hardik Pandya during Asia Cup Super 4 game against Sri Lanka
Hardik Pandya during Asia Cup Super 4 game against Sri Lanka
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 11:25 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India maintained their undefeated streak in the Asia Cup 2025 after securing a dramatic Super Over win over Sri Lanka in their third and final Super 4 match. It just might be unfair to say India has all the momentum on their side as they prepare to face Pakistan for the first time in the Asia Cup final on Sunday. However, the Men in Blue got a huge injury blow during their game against Sri Lanka after the team’s premier all-rounder and second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is, Hardik Pandya, suffered a concerning injury during the second innings of the match.
 
India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel addressed the media in the post-match press conference where he revealed the nature of Pandya’s injury. He also said that the all-rounder is not yet out of the all-important final as the final assessment of his injury will be made on Saturday to decide whether he will be fit enough to take the field on Sunday or not. 

How Pandya got injured

In the match, India set a mammoth target of 203 runs in front of Sri Lanka and Hardik Pandya was given the charge to open India’s bowling attack in the second innings. The all-rounder started in the best possible manner and gave just seven runs from the over while also taking the prized wicket of Kusal Mendis (0). However, after the over, Pandya was seen holding his leg in discomfort and eventually walked off the field and did not return for the rest of the match.

Morne Morkel on Pandya’s injury

India bowling coach Morne Morkel addressed concerns over Hardik Pandya’s fitness after the all-rounder bowled just one over against Sri Lanka before leaving the field due to cramps. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Morkel confirmed that Pandya’s condition would be monitored closely. “Hardik, we will assess tonight and tomorrow morning and make a call,” he said. While the sight of Pandya struggling sparked worries ahead of the final, Morkel stressed it was a case of cramps rather than a serious injury. Abhishek Sharma also faced similar discomfort but was later declared fit.

India to skip training ahead of final against Pakistan

India bowling coach Morne Morkel also said in the presser that Team India will skip training before Sunday’s Asia Cup final against Pakistan in Dubai, stressing the importance of recovery after a draining schedule. India edged Sri Lanka in a Super Over thriller to maintain their unbeaten run, and with players set to feature in a third match within a week, Morkel said rest and smart preparation are vital. He outlined recovery routines including ice baths, pool sessions, massages, and proper sleep to keep the squad fresh. Calling the Sri Lanka clash the ideal build-up, he emphasized mental readiness over physical drills.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India vs Sri Lanka live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 telecast

India vs Sri Lanka HIGHLIGHTS Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: IND beat SL in super over; continue winning run

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Sri Lanka playing 11, live streaming

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in T20I

Bangladesh coach Simmons reveals reason behind team's exit from Asia Cup

Topics :Asia Cup 2025Asia Cup NewsCricket NewsIndia vs PakistanIndia vs Sri LankaAsia Cup Twenty20 Asia CupHardik Pandya

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story