Hardik Pandya injury update: Fitness test scheduled before IND vs PAK Final

Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India maintained their undefeated streak in the Asia Cup 2025 after securing a dramatic Super Over win over Sri Lanka in their third and final Super 4 match. It just might be unfair to say India has all the momentum on their side as they prepare to face Pakistan for the first time in the Asia Cup final on Sunday. However, the Men in Blue got a huge injury blow during their game against Sri Lanka after the team’s premier all-rounder and second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is, Hardik Pandya, suffered a concerning injury during the second innings of the match.

ALSO READ: IND vs PAK controversy: Surya, Haris Rauf fined! Farhan not penalised India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel addressed the media in the post-match press conference where he revealed the nature of Pandya’s injury. He also said that the all-rounder is not yet out of the all-important final as the final assessment of his injury will be made on Saturday to decide whether he will be fit enough to take the field on Sunday or not. How Pandya got injured In the match, India set a mammoth target of 203 runs in front of Sri Lanka and Hardik Pandya was given the charge to open India’s bowling attack in the second innings. The all-rounder started in the best possible manner and gave just seven runs from the over while also taking the prized wicket of Kusal Mendis (0). However, after the over, Pandya was seen holding his leg in discomfort and eventually walked off the field and did not return for the rest of the match.