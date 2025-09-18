Pure theatrics in Dubai: How Pakistan's baseless act went nowhere

Timeline of events
September 14: India defeated Pakistan. At the toss and after the match, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav avoided handshakes with Salman Ali Agha as a mark of solidarity with victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Pakistan captain skips the post-match presentation in protest.
September 15–16: PCB blames Pycroft for prohibiting the handshake and preventing the exchange of team sheets. Two complaints filed with ICC, demanding his removal.
September 17 (morning): ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta informs PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi via call that Pycroft will stay on as referee, as he acted under ACC venue manager’s directions.
September 17 (afternoon): Pakistan refuse to leave hotel for UAE match, defying reporting protocols.
September 17 (evening): Pycroft issues a note of regret for “miscommunication.” PCB claims victory; ICC insists apology is limited and demands evidence if PCB wishes to pursue the matter further.
September 17 (night): Pakistan arrive at Dubai International Stadium. Pycroft is seen alongside Salman, coach Mike Hesson, and manager Naveed Akram Cheema. September 17 (night): Andy Pycroft officiated Pakistan vs UAE match as match referee. Pakistan won the match and qualified for the Super 4 round. India vs Pakistan clash set up for September 21.
- PCB’s complaints lacked supporting documentation or witness statements.
- Pycroft acted on ACC venue manager’s last-minute directions.
- His decision aimed to preserve the sanctity of the toss.
- Match referees are not responsible for regulating handshake protocols agreed outside play.
- There was “no case to answer” against Pycroft.
- If PCB’s real grievance was the absence of handshakes, it should be directed at the tournament organisers, not the ICC.
- 2 complaints filed by PCB with ICC.
- USD 16 million potential revenue loss if Pakistan had withdrawn.
- 1 hour delay before Pakistan finally agreed to travel to the stadium.
- 0 evidence provided by PCB to support its allegations.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app