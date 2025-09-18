Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Pure theatrics in Dubai: How Pakistan's baseless act went nowhere

Pure theatrics in Dubai: How Pakistan's baseless act went nowhere

Pakistan threatened to pull out of Asia Cup 2025 over handshake row but backed down after ICC rejected its complaints against referee Andy Pycroft. Find timeline of events here

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan cricket
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan cricket board staged a theatrics after India refused to shake hands
Anish Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 12:53 PM IST
The Asia Cup 2025 descended into unnecessary drama on Wednesday as Pakistan’s withdrawal threat against the UAE fizzled out after a day of high-stakes theatrics. Despite two written complaints and an extraordinary protest, the International Cricket Council (ICC) stood its ground, retained match referee Andy Pycroft, and dismissed the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) accusations as baseless. 
 
How Pakistan Cricket Board stage the theatrics? 
The Pakistan team eventually turned up for their group-stage clash against the UAE in Dubai, but only after securing what the PCB described as an “apology” from Pycroft. The ICC clarified that the Zimbabwean official merely expressed regret over a “miscommunication” at the toss during Sunday’s India–Pakistan game, where players avoided handshakes.
 
The PCB had lodged two formal complaints demanding Pycroft’s removal, both rejected by the ICC. Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan refused to leave its hotel, missing the mandatory two-hour reporting time at the stadium. The impasse ended after PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi consulted former chiefs Ramiz Raja and Najam Sethi, and reluctantly agreed to proceed.
 
Why is Pakistan's act of pulling out regarded as pure theatrics?
 
Pakistan risked forfeiting up to USD 16 million in revenue had it pulled out. Beyond the money, the optics of walking away from the Asia Cup while its chairman also heads the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) would have been damaging.
 
For the ICC, conceding to such demands would have set a dangerous precedent. By standing firm, it reaffirmed the independence of match officials, while exposing the PCB’s attempt to politicise an issue outside cricketing protocols.   
 

Timeline of events

 

September 14: India defeated Pakistan. At the toss and after the match, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav avoided handshakes with Salman Ali Agha as a mark of solidarity with victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Pakistan captain skips the post-match presentation in protest.

 

September 15–16: PCB blames Pycroft for prohibiting the handshake and preventing the exchange of team sheets. Two complaints filed with ICC, demanding his removal.

 

September 17 (morning): ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta informs PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi via call that Pycroft will stay on as referee, as he acted under ACC venue manager’s directions.

 

September 17 (afternoon): Pakistan refuse to leave hotel for UAE match, defying reporting protocols.

 

September 17 (evening): Pycroft issues a note of regret for “miscommunication.” PCB claims victory; ICC insists apology is limited and demands evidence if PCB wishes to pursue the matter further.

 

September 17 (night): Pakistan arrive at Dubai International Stadium. Pycroft is seen alongside Salman, coach Mike Hesson, and manager Naveed Akram Cheema.  September 17 (night): Andy Pycroft officiated Pakistan vs UAE match as match referee. Pakistan won the match and qualified for the Super 4 round. India vs Pakistan clash set up for September 21.

      ICC’s rebuttal in six points
 
The ICC issued a firm six-point rejection of PCB’s charges:
 
  • PCB’s complaints lacked supporting documentation or witness statements.
  • Pycroft acted on ACC venue manager’s last-minute directions.
  • His decision aimed to preserve the sanctity of the toss.
  • Match referees are not responsible for regulating handshake protocols agreed outside play.
  • There was “no case to answer” against Pycroft.
  • If PCB’s real grievance was the absence of handshakes, it should be directed at the tournament organisers, not the ICC.
Numbers involved
 
  • 2 complaints filed by PCB with ICC.
  • USD 16 million potential revenue loss if Pakistan had withdrawn.
  • 1 hour delay before Pakistan finally agreed to travel to the stadium.
  • 0 evidence provided by PCB to support its allegations.
What to learn from Pakistan's baseless act?
 
What began as a protest over handshakes turned into a diplomatic standoff that Pakistan ultimately could not sustain. The ICC’s firm stance exposed the weakness of PCB’s case, which relied on bluster rather than proof.
 
For cricket, the episode underlined the dangers of political overreach into sporting arenas. Instead of preparing for a crucial Asia Cup fixture, Pakistan created a spectacle that ended in a climbdown.
 
As the dust settles, Pycroft continues as match referee, India remain focused on cricket, and Pakistan walk away with little more than a hollow apology for a “miscommunication.” Dubai’s theatrics, it seems, achieved nothing.

Asia Cup 2025 Asia Cup News Cricket News Asia Cup India vs Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Board Pakistan cricket team

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

