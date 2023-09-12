Who is Dunith Wellalage? The Lankan spinner who demolished Indian top-order

Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya- these are the wickets any bowler would desire while playing against India. But what if one bowler manages to secure them all in just one game? Shocking, isn't it? Yet, a 20-year-old spinning sensation from Sri Lanka, Dunith Wellalage, achieved this dream feat in the Super4 match against India in the Asia Cup 2023 on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

And the world wanted to know who this left-arm spinner is, who imparts a 'lot of revs' according to Anil Kumble.

Wellalage is not just a spin bowler. He was named the captain of the Sri Lanka U-19 team for the 2022 World Cup not only because of his brilliant bowling but also his decent batting and exceptional fielding. A complete player, Wellalage showcased his fielding prowess in the match against India, where he took a stunning catch at short cover to dismiss Ishan Kishan.

While being the leading wicket-taker at the U-19 World Cup in 2022, the Sri Lankan skipper was also the seventh-highest run-scorer in the tournament, amassing 264 runs at an average of 44 with a hundred and a fifty to his name. His best score of 113 came against a strong South African side in a fifth-place playoff game, leading his team to victory.

Dunith Wellalage in international Cricket

Recognising his skill and ability to turn potential into performance, Sri Lanka called him up for his international debut in the same year he represented his country at the U-19 World Cup. Debuting against Australia, Wellalage claimed figures of 2/49 in his first match. Since then, he has played 12 ODIs, accumulating 13 wickets. Adding the five-wicket haul against India, he now boasts 18 wickets in 13 ODIs.

Admittedly, the track is a good ally, but Wellalage has been excellent. The promise he showed as a standout U19 cricketer is bearing fruit — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 12, 2023

So far, the Colombo-born cricketer hasn't participated in T20 internationals. However, in franchise cricket, he has secured 22 wickets from 27 games. In First-Class cricket, the bowling all-rounder has been more than proficient, claiming 80 wickets in 25 games. He has also amassed 772 runs in red-ball cricket at a commendable average of 27.

Wellalage received an opportunity to make his Test debut in 2022 as well. However, he failed to impress, being unable to secure any wickets against Pakistan in a match that Sri Lanka won by 246 runs. He bowled only 13 overs throughout the match.