Champions Trophy 2025: ENG vs AFG Playing 11, live match time, streaming

A struggling England will look to stay in contention for a spot in the Champions Trophy semi-finals when they face a formidable Afghanistan in a crucial Group B encounter in Lahore on Wednesday (February 26, 2025).

England's dominance in white-ball cricket seems like a thing of the past. The former world champions' aging squad faltered in their tournament opener, failing to defend a total of over 350 runs against Australia. ALSO READ: Virat Kohli can become highest run-getter in ODI cricket: Ponting A loss could significantly harm both teams' chances of advancing to the semi-finals, as South Africa and Australia have already secured three points each. However, with the match between Australia and South Africa being called off due to rain in Rawalpindi, both England and Afghanistan have a real chance of making it to the final four of the marquee tournament now.

Afghanistan’s potent spin trio of Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, and Mohammad Nabi presents a major challenge for England, particularly given the team's recent struggles against quality slow bowlers.

Further complicating matters for England, all-rounder Brydon Carse has been ruled out of the tournament due to a toe injury. He has been replaced by leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, who will add depth to their spin attack. This change will also offer additional support to Adil Rashid, who had previously been relying on Liam Livingstone to provide spin options with a mix of off-spin, leg-spin, and seam-up deliveries.

England vs Afghanistan Champions Trophy 2025 Playing 11 Prediction

England Playing 11 (Probable): Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Afghanistan Playing 11 (Probable): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

ENG vs AFG Lahore Weather Forecast

According to AccuWeather.com, the weather at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is forecast to be cloudy and cooler, with temperatures around 26°C and a RealFeel temperature of approximately 25°C. Light rain showers are expected throughout the afternoon, with a 7% chance of precipitation that could potentially disrupt play.

Although thunderstorms are unlikely, there is a minimal 2% chance of them occurring. The sky will be nearly fully covered with clouds, at 98%, leaving limited sunlight. Winds will be blowing from the south-southeast at 17 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 28 km/h.

England vs Afghanistan Head-to-Head in ODIs

Matches Played: 3

England Wins: 2

Afghanistan Wins: 1

No Results: 0

Tied: 0

Squads of Both Teams

England Squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Rehan Ahmed, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.

Afghanistan Squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran. Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami.

Champions Trophy 2025: England vs Afghanistan Playing 11, SA vs AUS Live Streaming and Telecast

