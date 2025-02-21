AUS vs ENG: Australia look to end 15-yr winless streak in Champions Trophy

The two-time Champions Trophy winners, Australia, are ready to start their campaign in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against England on Saturday. While Australia are the only team besides India to win the Champions Trophy twice—after lifting the silverware back-to-back in 2006 and 2009—they have since been unable to secure a single win in the tournament for the last 15 years. They have played six matches in the competition after their win in the final of the 2009 edition, losing three, while the other three ended in no result. So before the Steve Smith-led Aussies even think of earning the white blazer of champions on March 9, they will first have to break their winless streak against England on Saturday.

Let’s see how Australia performed in the ICC Champions Trophy after being crowned back-to-back champions.

2013 ICC Champions Trophy: Group stage exit in title defence

Australia landed in England for the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy as the two-time defending champions, aiming to complete a hat-trick of wins. However, their campaign turned out to be the exact opposite of what they expected.

Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here Australia were placed in Group A alongside Sri Lanka, England and New Zealand. They lost their first game against Sri Lanka by 20 runs before finding themselves on the verge of elimination after their second match against New Zealand was washed out. Hosts England then hammered the final nail in the coffin, beating the defending champions by 48 runs in their last group-stage match to end Australia’s title defence in the group stage itself.

2017 ICC Champions Trophy: No redemption for the mighty Aussies

Also Read

Australia returned to England for the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy as the winners of the 2015 ODI World Cup, hoping to redeem themselves from their nightmare outing in the 2013 Champions Trophy. They were once again placed in Group A alongside England, New Zealand and Bangladesh, meaning they had to face two of the same three opponents who left them winless in the last edition.

Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here 2025 ICC Champions Trophy: Australia full schedule Champions Trophy 2025 Australia matches date, time, venue Date Matches Stadium Timings 22-Feb Australia v England Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 2:30 PM IST 25-Feb Australia v South Africa Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi 2:30 PM IST 28-Feb Afghanistan v Australia Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 2:30 PM IST ALSO READ: Bizarre! England announce playing 11 two days before their match vs AUS However, as fate would have it, Australia’s misery only grew in the 2017 edition. Their first game against New Zealand was once again washed out. They bundled out Bangladesh for 182 in their second match and were cruising in the chase, reaching 83 for 1 after 16 overs. But the rain gods intervened again, and the match was eventually abandoned. It was England once more who put the final nail in the coffin, beating the 2006 and 2009 champions by 40 runs in their final group-stage game to send Australia home winless from the Champions Trophy for the second time in a row.

Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly