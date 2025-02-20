Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Champions Trophy 2025: AFG vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Champions Trophy 2025: AFG vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streaming

South Africa comes into the game with renewed confidence after a hard-fought three-wicket victory over Pakistan in their sole warm-up encounter.

AFG vs SA
AFG vs SA
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 5:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will see its third encounter unfold on Friday, February 21, between Afghanistan and South Africa at Karachi’s National Stadium. Both teams have experienced contrasting journeys leading up to this highly anticipated opening game of the tournament.
 
Afghanistan have faced challenges in their two warm-up matches, suffering significant losses. They were defeated by Pakistan by a massive 144 runs and then lost to New Zealand by two wickets. These disappointing results have raised concerns about their form ahead of the critical match.
 
On the other hand, South Africa comes into the game with renewed confidence after a hard-fought three-wicket victory over Pakistan in their sole warm-up encounter. The team will be eager to maintain this momentum as they prepare to face Afghanistan.
 
With Afghanistan aiming for a fresh start and South Africa hoping to build on their success, an exhilarating contest is expected as both teams kick off their campaigns in the Champions Trophy.  Check all latest updates on Champions Trophy 2025 here
 
Champions Trophy: Afghanistan vs South Africa Playing 11
 
Afghanistan Playing 11 (probables): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), R Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad

Also Read

Squads to live streaming: All you need to know about Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy: Teams finalize preparations ahead of 2025 showdown

Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up matches full schedule, live time, streaming

Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan players receive warm welcome in Pakistan

Champions Trophy: Afghanistan announce Kharote as Ghazanfar's replacement

 
South Africa Playing 11 (Probables): RD Rickelton (wk), H Klaasen, T Bavuma (C), AK Markram, HE van der Dussen, T de Zorzi, KA Maharaj, DA Miller, M Jansen, K Rabada, C Bosch
   
Afghanistan vs South Africa head-to-head in ODIs
 
Matches Played: 5
Afghanistan Wins: 2
South Africa Wins: 3
No Results: 0
 
Squads of both the teams
 
Afghanistan Squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Gulbadin Naib, Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Naveed Zadran, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Sediqullah Atal
 
South Africa Squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Temba Bavuma, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen
 
Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan vs South Africa Playing 11, AFG vs SA live streaming and telecast
 
When will Afghanistan vs South Africa match in Champions Trophy 2025 take place?
 
AFG vs SA match in Champions Trophy will take place on February 21, 2025.
 
What is the venue of the AFG vs SA Champions Trophy match?
 
Afghanistan vs South Africa match in Champions Trophy 2025 will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi.
 
At what time Afghanistan vs South Africa live toss in Champions Trophy 2025 take place?
 
AFG vs SA live toss will take place at 2 PM IST.
 
What is the live match timing of Afghanistan vs South Africa match in Champions Trophy 2025?
 
In Champions Trophy, AFG vs SA match will begin at 2:30 PM IST.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast Afghanistan vs South Africa match at Champions Trophy 2025?
 
Star Sports Network will live telecast AFG vs BAN match in India during the Champions Trophy match.
 
How to watch the live streaming of Afghanistan vs South Africa match?
 
JioHotstar will live stream AFG vs SA match during the Champions Trophy 2025.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy: Hridoy, Jaker build after getting 3 lifelines

Fielding woes for India? Two dropped catches shift momentum to Bangladesh

Big blow for Pak ahead of India clash; Fakhar Zaman ruled out of CT 2025

IND vs BAN: Rohit denies Axar a hattrick, Netizens react to dropped catch

Champions Trophy, IND vs BAN Playing 11 highlights: Rana, not Arshdeep, gets a place in India's XI

Topics :Afghanistan cricket teamSouth Africa cricket teamICC Champions Trophy

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story