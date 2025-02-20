Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 10:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bizarre! England announce playing 11 two days before their match vs AUS

Bizarre! England announce playing 11 two days before their match vs AUS

Jofra Archer is also included in the playing lineup, alongside seam bowlers Brydon Carse and Mark Wood.

ENG vs AUS

ENG vs AUS

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 9:59 PM IST

England has revealed their playing XI for their opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against Australia on Saturday in Lahore. Wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith makes a return to the squad, slotting in at No. 3 and taking on the wicketkeeping duties. 
 
Jofra Archer is also included in the playing lineup, alongside seam bowlers Brydon Carse and Mark Wood. This dynamic combination aims to provide a balanced attack with both pace and skill, as England looks to kick off their tournament campaign with a strong performance against the Aussies in what promises to be an exciting encounter.  While teams stay hesitant to reveal their eleven for any match in a big tournament, this decision to reveal the playing 11 two days prior is both bizarre and pretty rare in cricket. However, England haven't done this for the first time as they are known to announce their playing 11 ahead of their games across formats in recent time.    ALSO READ: Mohd Shami bags historic fifer against Bangladesh in Champions Trophy
 
 
England playing 11 vs AUS: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (WK), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (C), Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

ICC Champions Trophy England cricket team Australia cricket team

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 9:37 PM IST

