Australia's Champions Trophy campaign rocked by pace exodus; Smith to lead

Australia’s quest for their first ICC Champions Trophy title since 2009 has been hit by a massive setback, with Mitchell Starc withdrawing from the tournament for personal reasons. Starc’s exit completes a full dismantling of Australia’s famed pace trio, as Pat Cummins (ankle) and Josh Hazlewood had already been ruled out.

With all three of Australia's frontline pacers missing, the team will feature a completely revamped pace attack as they prepare to face England in Lahore on February 22. ALSO READ: India's Champions Trophy squad: Rana replaces Bumrah, Varun in for Jaiswal The tournament, set to take place in Pakistan and the UAE, will see Steve Smith lead the Australian side in Cummins' absence.

Starc’s silent exit adds to Australia’s woes

Starc, who has been carrying a left ankle issue, bowled only four overs in Sri Lanka’s second innings during the final Test at Galle last week. He returned to Australia immediately after the match and will also miss the two-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Cricket Australia has extended its full support to the 35-year-old fast bowler, who is closing in on the milestones of 100 Test appearances (96) and 400 Test wickets (382). However, no official statement has been made regarding the specific reasons for his withdrawal.

"We understand and respect Mitch’s decision," said chief selector George Bailey.

"We understand and respect Mitch's decision," said chief selector George Bailey. "Mitch has always prioritised playing for Australia, often pushing through pain to do so. His absence is a blow, but it opens up opportunities for others to step up in the Champions Trophy."

New-look pace attack as Australia turns to youth

With the established bowling attack unavailable, Australia will field an entirely new pace battery. The selectors have drafted in:

Spencer Johnson – A left-arm quick with experience in two ODIs and eight T20 internationals, seen as a direct replacement for Starc.

– A left-arm quick with experience in two ODIs and eight T20 internationals, seen as a direct replacement for Starc. Nathan Ellis – A key part of Australia’s T20 World Cup squad last year, who also played ODIs in Pakistan in 2022.

– A key part of Australia’s T20 World Cup squad last year, who also played ODIs in Pakistan in 2022. Sean Abbott – Featured in Australia’s 2023 World Cup-winning squad and has played 26 ODIs.

– Featured in Australia’s 2023 World Cup-winning squad and has played 26 ODIs. Ben Dwarshuis – Played his only ODI against England last year and brings all-round skills similar to Abbott’s.

All-round options reshuffled as injuries mount

The withdrawal of Mitchell Marsh (back injury) and Marcus Stoinis (ODI retirement) has forced further changes to Australia’s squad. Aaron Hardie will take on Stoinis’ seam-bowling all-rounder role, while conditions in Pakistan and the UAE are likely to make Glenn Maxwell’s off-spin a crucial asset alongside lead spinner Adam Zampa.

Additionally, leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha has been added to the squad after joining the Sri Lanka Test tour as a development player, while young spin-bowling all-rounder Cooper Connolly has been named as the travelling reserve.

Fraser-McGurk bolsters a power-packed top order

Australia’s batting line-up remains stacked with firepower, with Travis Head expected to open alongside Matt Short or Josh Inglis. The squad also sees the inclusion of Jake Fraser-McGurk, whose blistering 95 off 46 balls in the BBL regular season finale has put him in contention for a key role.

Fraser-McGurk has played five ODIs for Australia, the last of which was against Pakistan in Perth last November. Despite low scores in that series, his potential for explosive starts makes him a valuable asset in the tournament.

Bailey: Experience will anchor Australia’s campaign

Bailey acknowledged the drastic shifts in the squad but expressed confidence in the team’s depth.

"The squad has changed significantly over the past month due to untimely injuries and Stoinis’ retirement," he said.

"But we’ve been able to call on players with international experience who have had success over the past year. The core of our most experienced players will provide a solid foundation as we look to win this edition of the Champions Trophy."

Smith to lead Australia in bid for third Champions Trophy title

With Cummins sidelined, Smith will captain Australia in both the Champions Trophy and the ODI series against Sri Lanka. The Allan Border Medallist was named Player of the Series in Australia's recent 2-0 Test series victory over Sri Lanka, and his leadership will be pivotal as Australia seeks its third Champions Trophy crown after victories in 2006 and 2009.

Australia’s Champions Trophy fixtures

February 22 – vs England, Lahore (2:30 PM IST)

February 25 – vs South Africa, Rawalpindi (2:30 PM IST)

February 28 – vs Afghanistan, Lahore (2:30 PM IST)

March 4 – Semi-final 1, Dubai (2:30 PM IST)

March 5 – Semi-final 2, Lahore (2:30 PM IST)

March 9 – Final, Lahore or Dubai (2:30 PM IST)

Australia’s squad for Champions Trophy 2025

Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.

Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly

With a completely new pace attack, a fresh all-round balance, and Smith at the helm, Australia will face a stiff challenge in Pakistan. Can this squad defy the odds and reclaim Champions Trophy glory?