Australia vs South Africa head-to-head record and key stats in ICC events

The defending WTC and ODI World Cup champions, Australia, are set to take on South Africa for the first time in an ICC event final in June, when the two sides will stand face to face in the final of the WTC 2023-25. But before that, they will also face each other for the first time in the Champions Trophy when they meet in the Group B match of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy on Tuesday, February 25.

Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here Australia and South Africa are known to produce high-quality matches every time they face each other in ICC events, despite South Africa failing to win any major trophy to date, while Australia remains the most successful team in terms of ICC trophies. So, keeping all this in mind, let’s take a look at who has managed to get the upper hand in ICC events before their much-anticipated Champions Trophy clash later this month.

Australia vs South Africa in the 50-over World Cups

The Cricket World Cup has witnessed some of the most thrilling encounters between Australia and South Africa. The two teams have faced off eight times in the tournament’s history. Australia has won four of these matches, while South Africa has emerged victorious in three, with one game ending in a famous tie.

One of the most memorable matches in cricket history came during the 1999 World Cup semi-final. In a dramatic finish, the game ended in a tie, allowing Australia to qualify for the final due to a superior net run rate in the Super Six stage. This match remains one of the most iconic moments in World Cup history.

The latest clash between the two sides in the ODI World Cup was during the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India. South Africa defeated Australia in the group stage with a commanding 134-run victory. However, when the two sides met again in the semi-final, Australia turned the tables, securing a hard-fought three-wicket win to advance to the final, while handing South Africa another loss in the knockout stage of ICC tournaments.

World Cup head-to-head summary

Matches played: 8

Australia wins: 4

South Africa wins: 3

Tied matches: 1

Australia vs South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cups

In the T20 World Cup, Australia has maintained dominance over South Africa, winning both encounters between the two sides.

The first meeting took place in 2012, when Australia chased down South Africa's total with ease. Their second encounter was in 2021, where Australia once again outplayed the Proteas, successfully chasing a modest target. Despite South Africa's strong performances in bilateral T20 series, they have yet to defeat Australia in a T20 World Cup match.

T20 World Cup head-to-head summary

Matches played: 2

Australia wins: 2

South Africa wins: 0