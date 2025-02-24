Champions Trophy S/F: Group A qualified teams, points table and key stats

We are only six matches into the group stage of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and we already have two semifinalists from Group A, as New Zealand, with their win over Bangladesh on Monday, have booked their place in the semifinals with two wins in as many games. The Indians have also ensured India’s qualification, as they have four points from the two games they have played so far. This also brings curtains to the semifinal bid of the host and defending champions Pakistan, who will now face Bangladesh in their final group stage match in a battle of pride to walk away with at least two points on the points table.
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semifinals: Qualified Teams of Group A
India
New Zealand
Champions Trophy 2025 Points table: Group A team rankings
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table
Group A
Teams
Matches Played
Won
Lost
No result
Points
Net run rate
New Zealand
2
2
0
0
4
0.863
India
2
2
0
0
4
0.647
Bangladesh
2
0
2
0
0
-0.443
Pakistan
2
0
2
0
0
-1.087
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group A: Top run getters
Rank
Player
Team
Mat
Inns
Runs
100
50
1
Tom Latham
NZ
2
2
173
1
1
2
Shubman Gill
IND
2
2
147
1
-
3
Virat Kohli
IND
2
2
122
1
-
4
Jaker Ali
BAN
2
2
113
-
1
5
Rachin Ravindra
NZ
1
1
112
1
0
6
Will Young
NZ
2
2
107
1
-
7
Khushdil Shah
PAK
2
2
107
-
1
8
Towhid Hridoy
BAN
2
2
107
1
-
9
Babar Azam
PAK
2
2
87
-
1
10
Najmul Hossain Shanto
BAN
2
2
77
-
1
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group A: Top wicket takers