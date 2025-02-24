Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Champions Trophy S/F: Group A qualified teams, points table and key stats

The four semifinalists will face each other in the two semifinals of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on 4 and 5 March

ICC Champions Trophy 2025
ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 10:24 PM IST
We are only six matches into the group stage of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and we already have two semifinalists from Group A, as New Zealand, with their win over Bangladesh on Monday, have booked their place in the semifinals with two wins in as many games. The Indians have also ensured India’s qualification, as they have four points from the two games they have played so far. This also brings curtains to the semifinal bid of the host and defending champions Pakistan, who will now face Bangladesh in their final group stage match in a battle of pride to walk away with at least two points on the points table.
 
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semifinals: Qualified Teams of Group A
  1. India
  2. New Zealand

Champions Trophy 2025 Points table: Group A team rankings

 
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table
Group A
Teams Matches Played Won Lost No result Points Net run rate
New Zealand 2 2 0 0 4 0.863
India 2 2 0 0 4 0.647
Bangladesh 2 0 2 0 0 -0.443
Pakistan 2 0 2 0 0 -1.087
 
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group A: Top run getters
 
Rank Player Team Mat Inns Runs 100 50
1 Tom Latham NZ 2 2 173 1 1
2 Shubman Gill IND 2 2 147 1 -
3 Virat Kohli IND 2 2 122 1 -
4 Jaker Ali BAN 2 2 113 - 1
5 Rachin Ravindra NZ 1 1 112 1 0
6 Will Young NZ 2 2 107 1 -
7 Khushdil Shah PAK 2 2 107 - 1
8 Towhid Hridoy BAN 2 2 107 1 -
9 Babar Azam PAK 2 2 87 - 1
10 Najmul Hossain Shanto BAN 2 2 77 - 1
 
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group A: Top wicket takers
 
Rank Player Team Matches Innings Wickets Best Bowling
1 MG Bracewell NZ 2 2 5 4 for 26
2 W O'Rourke NZ 2 2 5 3 for 47
3 Mohammed Shami IND 2 2 5 5 for 53
4 Harshit Rana IND 2 2 4 3 for 31
5 MJ Henry NZ 2 2 3 2 for 25
6 Kuldeep Yadav IND 2 2 3 3 for 40
7 AR Patel IND 2 2 3 2 for 43
8 MJ Santner NZ 2 2 3 3 for 66
9 Taskin Ahmed BAN 2 2 2 1 for 23
10 Naseem Shah PAK 2 2 2 2 for 63
 
First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 9:54 PM IST

