Champions Trophy S/F: Group A qualified teams, points table and key stats

We are only six matches into the group stage of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and we already have two semifinalists from Group A, as New Zealand, with their win over Bangladesh on Monday, have booked their place in the semifinals with two wins in as many games. The Indians have also ensured India’s qualification, as they have four points from the two games they have played so far. This also brings curtains to the semifinal bid of the host and defending champions Pakistan, who will now face Bangladesh in their final group stage match in a battle of pride to walk away with at least two points on the points table.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semifinals: Qualified Teams of Group A

India New Zealand

Champions Trophy 2025 Points table: Group A team rankings ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table Group A Teams Matches Played Won Lost No result Points Net run rate New Zealand 2 2 0 0 4 0.863 India 2 2 0 0 4 0.647 Bangladesh 2 0 2 0 0 -0.443 Pakistan 2 0 2 0 0 -1.087

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group A: Top run getters

Rank Player Team Mat Inns Runs 100 50 1 Tom Latham NZ 2 2 173 1 1 2 Shubman Gill IND 2 2 147 1 - 3 Virat Kohli IND 2 2 122 1 - 4 Jaker Ali BAN 2 2 113 - 1 5 Rachin Ravindra NZ 1 1 112 1 0 6 Will Young NZ 2 2 107 1 - 7 Khushdil Shah PAK 2 2 107 - 1 8 Towhid Hridoy BAN 2 2 107 1 - 9 Babar Azam PAK 2 2 87 - 1 10 Najmul Hossain Shanto BAN 2 2 77 - 1

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group A: Top wicket takers