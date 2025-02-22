Ben Duckett scores highest individual score in Champions Trophy

English batter Ben Duckett created history on Saturday at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, scoring the highest individual total in ICC Champions Trophy history. Duckett registered his third ODI hundred and went on to score 165 to achieve the milestone. He also became the only batter to score 150-plus runs in a single Champions Trophy innings.

Before Duckett, the record for the highest individual score in the ICC Champions Trophy belonged to New Zealand’s Nathan Astle, who scored 145 not out against the USA in the 2004 Champions Trophy.

Highest individual scores in ICC Champions Trophy history

Player Runs Balls Team Opposition Ground Date Ben Duckett 165 143 England Austtralia Gaddafi Stadium 22-Feb-25 NJ Astle 145* 151 New Zealand U.S.A. The Oval 10-Sep-04 BM Duckett 145* 128 England Australia Lahore 22-Feb-25 A Flower 145 164 Zimbabwe India Colombo (RPS) 14-Sep-02 SC Ganguly 141* 142 India South Africa Nairobi (Gym) 13-Oct-00 SR Tendulkar 141 128 India Australia Dhaka 28-Oct-98 GC Smith 141 134 South Africa England Centurion 27-Sep-09 SR Watson 136* 132 Australia England Centurion 02-Oct-09 KC Sangakkara 134* 135 Sri Lanka England The Oval 13-Jun-13 CH Gayle 133* 135 West Indies South Africa Jaipur 02-Nov-06 JE Root 133* 129 England Bangladesh The Oval 01-Jun-17 DA Gunawardene 132 146 Sri Lanka West Indies Nairobi (Gym) 04-Oct-00 Shoaib Malik 128 126 Pakistan India Centurion 26-Sep-09 Tamim Iqbal 128 142 Bangladesh England The Oval 01-Jun-17 V Sehwag 126 104 India England Colombo (RPS) 22-Sep-02 S Dhawan 125 128 India Sri Lanka The Oval 08-Jun-17

Team Score Opposition Ground Date England 351 for 7 v Australia Gaddafi Stadium 22-Feb-25 New Zealand 347 for 4 v U.S.A. The Oval 10-Sep-04 Pakistan 338 for 4 v India The Oval 18-Jun-17 India 331 for 7 v South Africa Cardiff 06-Jun-13 England 323 for 8 v South Africa Centurion 27-Sep-09 Sri Lanka 322 for 3 v India The Oval 08-Jun-17 India 321 for 6 v Sri Lanka The Oval 08-Jun-17 New Zealand 320 for 5 v Pakistan Karachi 19-Feb-25 India 319 for 3 v Pakistan Birmingham 04-Jun-17 Sri Lanka 319 for 8 v South Africa Centurion 22-Sep-09

Ducket's 165 runs innings help England score 351 runs in the match, which is also the highets team total in ICC Champions Trophy history. The previous record was with New Zealand who scored 347 against USA in 2004.