Champions Trophy 2025: IND vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

India are expected not to tinker with their winning combination which won the first match. Meanwhile, Imam-ul-haq is expected to replace Fakhar Zaman in Pakistan's Playing 11

India vs Pakistan match details in ICC CHampions Trophy 2025
Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Anticipation builds ahead of Sunday’s marquee encounter in the ICC Champions Trophy as India and Pakistan prepare to clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Rohit Sharma’s team is eyeing a spot in the semifinals, while Mohammad Rizwan’s side is determined to stave off an early exit.
 
India enters the contest buoyed by a measured six-wicket victory over a spirited Bangladesh, whereas Pakistan are reeling after a 60-run defeat to New Zealand in their opening match. 
 
The last time these sub-continental rivals met in the Champions Trophy was in the 2017 final, when Pakistan emerged triumphant in London. Rizwan’s team will be looking to that memorable win for inspiration, even as they recognise the need to improve across all areas of play. 
 
Although the fervour surrounding the fixture is not as intense as it once was during the height of diplomatic tensions, there remains a palpable sense of quiet anticipation. India appear to hold a distinct advantage, having settled in well, while Pakistan have only just arrived following a heavy loss to the Black Caps in Karachi.
 
Coming to the team dynamics, India are expected not to tinker with their winning combination which won the first match. Meanwhile, Imam-ul-haq is expected to replace Fakhar Zaman in Pakistan's Playing 11.

In the pre-match press conference, India vice-captain Shubman Gill said that Rishabh Pant missed the training session as he is down with the fever.
 

India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 Playing 11 prediction

 
India Playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami
 
Pakistan Playing 11 probables: Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (C & WK), Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed. 
 

Pakistan vs India head-to-head in ODIs

  • Matches Played: 135
  • India Wins: 57
  • Pakistan Wins: 73
  • No Results: 5
  • Tied: 0

Squads of both the teams

 
India Squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill (vice captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy.
 
Pakistan Squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice captain), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.
 

Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan vs India Playing 11, IND vs PAK live streaming and telecast

 
When will Pakistan vs India match in Champions Trophy 2025 take place?
 
IND vs PAK match in Champions Trophy will take place on February 23, 2025.
 
What is the venue of the IND vs PAK Champions Trophy match?
 
Pakistan vs India match in Champions Trophy 2025 will take place at the Dubai International Stadium.
 
At what time Pakistan vs India live toss in Champions Trophy 2025 take place?
 
IND vs PAK live toss will take place at 2 PM IST (1:30 PM Pakistan time)
 
What is the live match timing of Pakistan vs India match in Champions Trophy 2025?
 
In Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK match will begin at 2:30 PM IST (2 PM Pakistan time).
 
Which TV channels will live telecast Pakistan vs India match at Champions Trophy 2025?
 
Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast IND vs PAK match in India with English commentary while Sports 18 1 HD/SD with Hindi commentary.
 
How to watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs India match?
 
JioHotstar will live stream IND vs PAK match during the Champions Trophy 2025.
First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

