Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Champions Trophy: Will Rishabh Pant be available for India vs Pakistan tie?

Champions Trophy: Will Rishabh Pant be available for India vs Pakistan tie?

Pant was not selected for the first match against Bangladesh and was seen in the dugout with the other players during the team's tournament opener.

Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 5:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's availability for the highly aniticipated Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Pakistan is under doubt as the player seems to be unwell ahead of the clash as told by his vice-captain Shubman Gill in the pre match press conference for the match.  Pant unavailable for IND vs PAK encounter  Shubman Gill was asked about whether Pant is likely to feature for the match or not to which Gill responded that Rishabh had missed the last training session before the match and will be out of contention due to a viral.  ALSO READ: Champions Trophy: India vs Pakistan doesn't change anything - Shubman Gill  Pant was not selected for the first match against Bangladesh and was seen in the dugout with the other players during the team's tournament opener.   India defeated Bangladesh by 6 wickets in the oturnament opener and would be looking forward to all but confirm their sem-final spot in the marquee tournament when they take on arch rivals Pakistan in the 2nd tie in Dubai. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Advertisers pay big bucks for slot during India-Pak Champions Trophy clash

Champions Trophy: AUS vs ENG head-to-head records in 50-over ICC events

Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch ENG vs AUS live match?

Champions Trophy 2025: AUS vs ENG Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Champions Trophy 2025, AUS vs ENG: Pitch report, Lahore Stadium's key stats

Topics :Rishabh PantICC Champions TrophyIndia vs PakistanCricket

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story