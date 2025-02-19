Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh's Nahid Rana ready to shine on big stage

Nahid Rana is accustomed to living life in the fast lane—both on and off the cricket field. A pace bowler who can consistently bowl above 150 km/h and an avid biker in his spare time, the 22-year-old has been one of the most exciting players to emerge from Bangladesh in recent years. Known as the country’s fastest-ever bowler, Nahid has set records for speed previously unheard of in Bangladeshi cricket.

His journey to the top is particularly remarkable given his late start in cricket. Nahid didn’t pick up a proper cricket ball until his late teens, having spent his younger years playing with taped tennis balls in his hometown of Rajshahi. Yet, despite this late start, he has quickly become a key player in the Bangladesh squad and is now gearing up for his first major ICC event at the 2025 Men’s Champions Trophy. The prospect of competing against the world’s best has him buzzing with excitement.

Nahid impressing since debut in March 2024 "Getting the chance to compete with the best players in the world is truly inspiring," Nahid said, reflecting on the upcoming tournament. "I'm savoring every moment of international cricket. Things have moved fast for me, and I'm grateful for everything that has happened. Adapting to international cricket wasn't easy, but I had the advantage of playing plenty of first-class matches before making my debut."

Nahid’s first taste of international cricket came in March 2024, when he made his Test debut against Sri Lanka and immediately impressed, taking three wickets in the visitors’ first innings. He built on that momentum with a standout performance in Pakistan later in the year, where he dismissed top-order batsmen such as Babar Azam and Shan Masood in quick succession, helping Bangladesh to a 2-0 series win.

Looking ahead to the Champions Trophy, Nahid is optimistic about his side’s chances. “We played on batting-friendly pitches in Pakistan, which didn’t offer much for the fast bowlers, but we made the right adjustments,” he said. “The pitches in Dubai for the Champions Trophy might be even better for fast bowlers, so we’ll need to execute our plans perfectly.”

Nahid has leaned on more experienced teammates, such as Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, and Hasan Mahmud, for support as he navigates the challenges of international cricket. His raw pace is his greatest asset, and it has made him stand out in a country where fast bowling has traditionally been in short supply. Nahid’s talent was first nurtured in the streets of Chapainawabganj, a district more famous for its mangoes than its cricket.

"I was playing taped tennis ball cricket, and I realized I was faster than everyone around me," he recalled. "I could generate more bounce thanks to my height. Alamgir Kabir, a coach in Rajshahi and a former national fast bowler, encouraged me to use that natural ability with a proper cricket ball. We worked on my run-up and some other techniques, and I was able to adapt quickly."

Despite his rapid rise, Nahid remains grounded. When he’s not bowling, he enjoys spending time with friends and family, indulging in hobbies like fishing and riding his motorbike around Chapainawabganj. “I love cats too,” he added, though his hectic cricket schedule has made it hard to enjoy his pastimes as much.

As he prepares for the Champions Trophy, Nahid is focused on rhythm rather than speed. While he’s one of the quicker bowlers in the tournament, alongside the likes of Jofra Archer and Kagiso Rabada, he’s not setting speed targets for himself. “I focus on getting into a good rhythm and maintaining my release,” he explained. “I’ve learned that looking after your body and staying fit is the key to bowling fast. If I feel good, the pace will come naturally. But when I see or hear that I’m clocking 150 km/h, it’s a nice feeling.”

With the Champions Trophy fast approaching, Nahid is ready to test himself against the best the world has to offer.