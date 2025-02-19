Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Champions Trophy: Not 5, we have 2 spinners, Rohit defends spin-heavy squad

Rohit also expressed excitement ahead of the Champions Trophy which is being played after a long hiatus of 8 years now.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 7:01 PM IST
As Team India prepares ahead of their opening tie against Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on February 20, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma spoke in the pre-match press conference about his side and their preparations before the marquee tournament.  Rohit was asked about the Indian side which is being considered as a spin heavy side for the tournament. Speaking about the same Rohit said "We have two spinners and three all-rounders. I am not looking at them as five spinners. Jadeja, Axar, Washi give us a lot of depth. If a team has fast bowling all-rounder we don't say five or six pacers in a squad"  ALSO READ: Champions Trophy IND vs BAN: Pitch report and key stats of Dubai Stadium    Rohit looking forward to Champions Trophy 2025  Rohit also expressed excitement ahead of the Champions Trophy which is being played after a long hiatus of 8 years now. The Hitman was also asked about the team's approach for the tournament to which he said that he and his said will play this tournament like any other they have played over the years and focus on themselves again.  "We will play this tournament as we have played any other tournament. Playing for India means a lot to all of us. There will be times when you will miss certain players but we have depth" Rohit said.
First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 7:01 PM IST

