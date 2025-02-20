Champions Trophy 2025: India vs Bangladesh preview, player battles and more

India is set to clash with Bangladesh in their opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 20, and all eyes will be on Dubai, where the Men in Blue have historically thrived.

Coming off a dominant 3-0 ODI series victory over England on home soil, India enter the tournament as one of the favourites, eager to continue their winning momentum in white ball cricket. The two teams have only met once in the Champions Trophy, during the 2017 semi-final, where India put on a spectacular show, thumping Bangladesh by nine wickets.

When it comes to Dubai International Cricket Stadium, India’s record against the Bangla Tigers is nothing short of impressive. The two sides have faced off here twice before, during the 2018 Asia Cup, and both times, India emerged victorious. In total, India has claimed five wins in six ODIs in Dubai, with one match being tied—a testament to their dominance at the venue.

India vs Bangladesh squads for Champions Trophy 2025 India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy. Bangladesh squad: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana. On the other hand, Bangladesh has only won one of their three ODI encounters at the stadium, making it clear that they have their work cut out for them. As India prepares to take on their rivals, the stage is set for another thrilling contest in one of cricket's most electrifying tournaments.

Player battles to look out for

Rohit Sharma vs Mustafizur Rahman

Rohit Sharma enters the tournament following his 32nd ODI century and is eager to continue his good form in Dubai. However, he has faced challenges against pace recently, being dismissed 22 times by pacers in 2024. Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman, known for his skillful variations, will look to dismiss Rohit early. Mustafizur has dismissed Rohit three times in 10 ODIs, with Rohit scoring 130 runs from 123 balls at an average of 43.33. Despite this, Rohit has a solid average of 50.39 against left-arm pacers in ODIs.

Taskin Ahmed vs Virat Kohli

Taskin Ahmed will be a threat to Virat Kohli , who has shown vulnerability against deliveries outside the off-stump. Taskin has taken 109 wickets in 77 matches at an average of 30.01. In four ODI innings against Kohli, Taskin has conceded 35 runs from 34 balls, dismissing him once. Kohli, however, dominates right-arm pacers, with an average of 59.90 and 7188 runs in 266 innings. He also has a stellar record against Bangladesh, averaging 75.83 in 18 matches.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Mahmudullah

Kuldeep Yadav, India's premier left-arm wrist-spinner, will be key against Bangladesh's Mahmudullah in the middle order. Kuldeep has dismissed Mahmudullah once in four innings, with an average of 31. Mahmudullah averages 44.60 against left-arm spinners but has struggled in Asia, where his average drops to 39.66. Kuldeep has taken 107 wickets in Asia at an average of 28.04, making him a significant threat.

Indian batters destined to do well against their neighbours

Virat Kohli is the top run-scorer for India in ODIs against Bangladesh, amassing 910 runs at an impressive average of 75.83. He has scored five centuries and three half-centuries in these encounters.

Rohit Sharma follows closely with 786 runs at an average of 56.14, while no other Indian batsman has crossed the 600-run mark in ODIs against Bangladesh.

Shubman Gill has played two ODIs against Bangladesh, with scores of 121 and 53.