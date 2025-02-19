Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 06:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Champions Trophy IND vs BAN: Pitch report and key stats of Dubai Stadium

Champions Trophy IND vs BAN: Pitch report and key stats of Dubai Stadium

India are set to start their hunt for a third ICC Champions Trophy against Bangladesh on Thursday

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

The ninth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy kicked off on Wednesday with the match between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand. India are now ready to keep the action going with their first match of the tournament against Bangladesh at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, February 20. While all other matches of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be played in Pakistan, India’s matches will be hosted by the UAE, including the final if India qualifies. The Men in Blue have qualified for the past two Champions Trophy finals and will aim to complete the hat-trick this time. They will hope to start the tournament with a win over Bangladesh in their campaign opener.
 
 
Dubai cricket stadium: Pitch report for IND vs BAN Champions Trophy clash 
The Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch on Thursday is expected to favour fast bowlers early on, with seam movement, but will become better for batting as the match progresses. Spinners might gain impact in the middle overs if the surface slows. Dew will be a key factor in the match, which might force the captain winning the toss to bowl first, as it will aid batting under lights and weaken spinners in the second innings.  Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here
 
Dubai cricket stadium: Key stats 
The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has hosted 58 ODI matches so far, with an average first-innings total of 218. The team batting first has won 22 matches at this venue, while the team batting second has won 34.  Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here

England hold the record for the highest team total at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, scoring 355/5 against Pakistan in 2015, while Namibia recorded the lowest total, getting bowled out for 91 against the UAE in 2023. Mushfiqur Rahim’s 144 against Sri Lanka in 2018 remains the highest individual score at the venue. Shahid Afridi delivered the best bowling figures, taking 6/38 against Australia in 2009, and is also the leading wicket-taker, with 25 wickets in 14 matches. Scotland’s Richie Berrington is the top run-scorer in ODIs at the stadium, amassing 424 runs in 11 matches.  Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 points table here
 
Highest team totals in Dubai cricket stadium (ODIs) 
Team Score Opposition Match Date
England 355/5 Pakistan 20-Nov-15
Australia 327/7 Pakistan 31-Mar-19
South Africa 317/5 Pakistan 08-Nov-10
Pakistan 307/7 Australia 31-Mar-19
Pakistan 292/6 Sri Lanka 13-Oct-17
Sri Lanka 287/8 Pakistan 20-Dec-13
Scotland 287/5 P.N.G. 13-Apr-22
India 285/7 Hong Kong 18-Sep-18
Pakistan 284/4 Sri Lanka 20-Dec-13
Scotland 284/3 P.N.G. 09-Apr-22
Pakistan 279/8 New Zealand 11-Nov-18
Australia 277/7 Pakistan 29-Mar-19
Oman 277/8 P.N.G. 16-Apr-22
 

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

