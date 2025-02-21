Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch AFG vs SA live match?

The tension crackles in the air as the toss settles a crucial decision—South Africa have won the toss and have opted to bat. Under the glaring spotlight of the Champions Trophy, Afghanistan’s skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi takes it in stride, his determination unwavering.

Check Afghanistan vs South Africa live full online scorecard here | ICC Champions Trophy 2025 "If we had won the toss, we would have batted first, but the toss is not in our hands. We have to play good cricket," he declares with quiet confidence. The memories of their fierce battle against South Africa in Sharjah fuel their belief. With a world-class spin attack in their arsenal, Afghanistan hope to weave their magic once again. However, Shahidi knows the key lies in the powerplay—“I will be happier if we start well, take early wickets, and give our bowlers momentum in the middle overs.”

On the other side, Temba Bavuma stands firm in his decision. “We will have a bat first. The pitch looks different from what we’ve played on, not sure how it will react, but we aim to post a strong total,” he asserts. South Africa trust their pace battery, opting for a single spinner in Keshav Maharaj, a miscue from Bavuma at the toss, who initially named Tabraiz Shamsi.

Cricket fans worldwide are gearing up for an exciting battle as Afghanistan take on South Africa in the Champions Trophy 2025. The highly anticipated encounter promises thrilling action, with both teams looking to make their mark in the tournament.

Afghanistan, known for their spin prowess, will rely on stars like Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Mohammad Nabi to trouble the Proteas. Meanwhile, South Africa’s formidable pace attack, led by Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, will look to exploit any early movement on the pitch.

When and Where to Watch Afghanistan vs South Africa Champions Trophy match today?

The Afghanistan vs South Africa Champions Trophy 2025 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports networks. Fans can also catch the live streaming online on JioHotstar, ensuring they do not miss a moment of the action.

Match Date: February 21, 2025

Match Time: Underway - click check AFG vs SA live score updates here

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

TV Broadcast: Star Sports in India

Live Streaming: JioHotstar in India

Champions Trophy 2025 Broadcast Details (TV and Digital) across the globe:

India: JioStar (Live streaming on Jio Hotstar, Television coverage on Star and Network 18 channels)

Pakistan: PTV and Ten Sports, Streaming options: Myco and Tamasha app

UAE and MENA: CricLife Max and CricLife Max2, Streaming option: STARZPLAY

UK: Live broadcasting on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action, Digital coverage via SkyGO, NOW and Sky Sports App

USA and Canada: WillowTV, Streaming on Willow by Cricbuzz app (Hindi coverage available)

Caribbean: ESPNCaribbean on TV, Streaming via ESPN Play Caribbean app

Australia: PrimeVideo (coverage available in Hindi too)

New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ, digital coverage via Now and SkyGo app.

South Africa and sub-Saharan territories: SuperSport and SuperSport App

Bangladesh: Nagorik TV and T Sports for linear broadcast, digital via Toffee app

Afghanistan: ATN

Sri Lanka: Maharaja TV (TV1 on Linear), Digital via Sirasa