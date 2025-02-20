Shubman Gill becomes seventh Indian to score a century in Champions Trophy

Shubman Gill once again proved why he is the No. 1 batter in ODI cricket, as he scored his second consecutive ODI century in the 50-over format in India’s first match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against Bangladesh on Thursday, helping India win by six wickets. Gill is now only the seventh Indian batter to score a 100-plus innings in Champions Trophy history. Shikhar Dhawan and Sourav Ganguly, with three centuries each, are the only two batters who have more than one century in the tournament in an Indian jersey. Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Kaif, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma are the other four Indian batters to have centuries in ICC Champions Trophy history.

Fewest innings to eight ODI centuries for India

Shubman Gill, with his century against Bangladesh, has set a new benchmark by becoming the fastest Indian batter to reach eight ODI centuries, achieving this milestone in just 51 innings.

Player Innings Shubman Gill 51 Shikhar Dhawan 57 Virat Kohli 68 Gautam Gambhir 98 Sachin Tendulkar 111

Gill on his performance

Gill, who opened the innings with Rohit Sharma, scored an unbeaten 101 off 129 balls, with nine boundaries and two sixes, ensuring India’s win over Bangladesh. After the match, Gill said it was one of his most fulfilling innings. He highlighted the challenges of timing shots on a tricky pitch and discussed his strategy with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, focusing on using his feet against pacers and rotating the strike against spinners. Despite some pressure, he followed the team's directive to bat till the end. Gill also mentioned that his two sixes boosted his confidence and brought him closer to his hundred.