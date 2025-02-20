Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Shubman Gill becomes seventh Indian to score a century in Champions Trophy

Shubman Gill becomes seventh Indian to score a century in Champions Trophy

Gill becomes the first Indian player to score a century in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Shubman Gill
India's Shubman Gill celebrates his century during the third One Day International (ODI) cricket match of a series between India and England, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 10:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shubman Gill once again proved why he is the No. 1 batter in ODI cricket, as he scored his second consecutive ODI century in the 50-over format in India’s first match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against Bangladesh on Thursday, helping India win by six wickets. Gill is now only the seventh Indian batter to score a 100-plus innings in Champions Trophy history. Shikhar Dhawan and Sourav Ganguly, with three centuries each, are the only two batters who have more than one century in the tournament in an Indian jersey. Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Kaif, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma are the other four Indian batters to have centuries in ICC Champions Trophy history. 
Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here
 
Fewest innings to eight ODI centuries for India 
Shubman Gill, with his century against Bangladesh, has set a new benchmark by becoming the fastest Indian batter to reach eight ODI centuries, achieving this milestone in just 51 innings.
 
Player Innings
Shubman Gill 51
Shikhar Dhawan 57
Virat Kohli 68
Gautam Gambhir 98
Sachin Tendulkar 111
  Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 points table here
 
Gill on his performance 
Gill, who opened the innings with Rohit Sharma, scored an unbeaten 101 off 129 balls, with nine boundaries and two sixes, ensuring India’s win over Bangladesh. After the match, Gill said it was one of his most fulfilling innings. He highlighted the challenges of timing shots on a tricky pitch and discussed his strategy with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, focusing on using his feet against pacers and rotating the strike against spinners. Despite some pressure, he followed the team's directive to bat till the end. Gill also mentioned that his two sixes boosted his confidence and brought him closer to his hundred.
  Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bizarre! England announce playing 11 two days before their match vs AUS

Champions Trophy: South Africa aware of 'experienced' AFG bowling attack

India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy: Are tickets still available in Dubai?

Champions Trophy: IND vs PAK is a psychological battle - Navjot Singh Sidhu

IND vs BAN: Hridoy-Jaker record stand saves the day for Bangladesh in Dubai

Topics :Shubman GillIndia vs BangladeshIndia cricket teamBangladesh cricket teamICC Champions Trophy

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story