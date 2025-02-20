Bizarre! England announce playing 11 two days before their match vs AUS

England has revealed their playing XI for their opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against Australia on Saturday in Lahore. Wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith makes a return to the squad, slotting in at No. 3 and taking on the wicketkeeping duties.

Jofra Archer is also included in the playing lineup, alongside seam bowlers Brydon Carse and Mark Wood. This dynamic combination aims to provide a balanced attack with both pace and skill, as England looks to kick off their tournament campaign with a strong performance against the Aussies in what promises to be an exciting encounter.While teams stay hesitant to reveal their eleven for any match in a big tournament, this decision to reveal the playing 11 two days prior is both bizarre and pretty rare in cricket. However, England haven't done this for the first time as they are known to announce their playing 11 ahead of their games across formats in recent time.