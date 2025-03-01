Champions Trophy: Arshdeep or Shami? Who will play in India's game vs NZ

India will take on New Zealand in their last group stage match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on Sunday, March 2. Both teams have already qualified for the semi-finals, leaving little at stake in this encounter. Keeping that in mind, according to some media reports, India is expected to rest Mohammed Shami for the final Group A match. Arshdeep Singh will reportedly make his tournament debut in Shami’s place.

Shami's fitness concerns

ALSO READ: SA vs ENG LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025 Mohammed Shami's participation in India's upcoming Champions Trophy match against New Zealand remains uncertain as he continues to manage a slight calf issue. The experienced pacer required treatment for his right leg during the Pakistan game on February 23, raising concerns about his fitness ahead of the knockout stage.

Arshdeep Singh in the spotlight

With five left-handed batters in the New Zealand line-up, India's team management is considering the inclusion of left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh. If Friday’s practice session is any indication, the Punjab seamer could be in line to replace Shami. Under the guidance of bowling coach Morne Morkel, Arshdeep bowled an extended spell of 13 overs with his full run-up, whereas Shami had a reduced workload, delivering only 6-7 overs at a controlled intensity.

Also Read

Possible tactical change

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025: IND vs NZ playing 11, live match time, streaming India's coaching staff appears inclined to provide Shami with a break before the all-important semi-finals. During a media interaction, KL Rahul expressed uncertainty about altering the winning combination, but later in the evening, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate hinted at possible changes in the bowling attack.

Focus on semi-final preparation

While Shami has recently returned to the squad following a long injury layoff, India may opt for a cautious approach to ensure he is fully fit for the knockout stages. Arshdeep's left-arm angle and ability to trouble left-handed batters could prove valuable against New Zealand, making him a strong contender for a place in the playing XI on Sunday. (With PTI inputs)