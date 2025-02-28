Champions Trophy 2025: SA vs ENG playing 11, live match time, streaming

Match 11 of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will see South Africa take on England at the National Stadium in Karachi on March 1. The Three Lions have already been knocked out of the tournament following two disappointing results in Group B at the hands of Australia and Afghanistan.

For the Proteas, a simple win on the night will hand them a precious semi-final berth in the marquee tournament. If they do not manage to get the 2 points against their opponents, they would still have a chance to book their final-four berth by avoiding a big-margin loss. South Africa are currently at the top of the table after 2 games because of their superior net run rate over the Aussies at the moment.

The washed-out match between South Africa and Australia has given fans an exciting group stage, which would have been finalised had either of the sides won that particular game in Rawalpindi.

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025: AFG vs AUS playing 11, live match time, streaming England might come with an unchanged side, while the Proteas could be handed a boost ahead of their final Group B clash as Heinrich Klaasen could return to the side.

South Africa vs England Champions Trophy 2025 playing 11 prediction

South Africa playing 11 (probable): H Klaasen (wk), RD Rickelton, T Bavuma (C), AK Markram, HE van der Dussen, DA Miller, M Jansen, K Rabada, KA Maharaj, T Shamsi, L Ngidi

England playing 11 (probable): Jos Buttler (C), HC Brook, JL Smith (wk), PD Salt, BM Duckett, JE Root, LS Livingstone, J Overton, Jofra Archer, S Mahmood, AU Rashid

South Africa vs England head-to-head in ODIs

Matches played: 70

South Africa wins: 34

England wins: 30

No results: 5

Tied: 1

Squads of both teams

South Africa squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Temba Bavuma (C), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch

England squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Jos Buttler (C), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Rehan Ahmed, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa vs England playing 11, live streaming and telecast

When will the South Africa vs England match in Champions Trophy 2025 take place?

The SA vs ENG match in the Champions Trophy will take place on March 1, 2025.

What is the venue of the SA vs ENG Champions Trophy match?

The South Africa vs England match in the Champions Trophy 2025 will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi.

At what time will the South Africa vs England live toss in Champions Trophy 2025 take place?

The SA vs ENG live toss will take place at 2 PM IST.

What is the live match timing of the South Africa vs England match in Champions Trophy 2025?

In the Champions Trophy, the SA vs ENG match will begin at 2:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the South Africa vs England match at Champions Trophy 2025?

Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the SA vs ENG match in India with English commentary, while Sports 18 1 HD/SD will provide Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs England match?

JioHotstar will live stream the SA vs ENG match during the Champions Trophy 2025.