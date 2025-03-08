Champions Trophy final: IND vs NZ playing 11, live match time, streaming

For 25 years, New Zealand has been India's cricketing nemesis on the grandest stages. They have derailed India’s title dreams time and again, scripting heartbreaks when it mattered most. As the two sides gear up for another summit clash in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday, India stands at the cusp of rewriting history at Dubai International Stadium.

The Kiwi curse: A troubling pattern India must break

New Zealand’s resilience has haunted India in ICC tournaments, boasting a 10-6 head-to-head record. The scars run deeper in knockout encounters, where the Kiwis hold a 3-1 advantage. This isn’t just a final; it’s a battle against history. A familiar foe stands in the way of an Indian side that has steamrolled its way to the final, but ghosts of past failures linger.

India vs New Zealand final toss' impact on the match As speculation swirls around Rohit Sharma's luck with the toss, India’s vice-captain Shubman Gill brushed aside any concerns, asserting that the team remains unfazed, regardless of the coin’s outcome. "As a batsman, I am always prepared to bat first, and if we’re chasing, we know our target. The toss doesn’t change how we approach the game," Gill declared, exuding confidence ahead of the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand. With Dubai’s sluggish pitches becoming a focal point, Gill reaffirmed India’s preparedness, having already played four matches on similar surfaces in this tournament. "We haven’t seen a 300-run total yet, and I don’t think the wicket will behave much differently from what we’ve already played on," he remarked, indicating that India’s game plan remains unchanged.

Advantage or adversity? The Dubai debate

India's extended stay in Dubai sparked debates over an unfair advantage, with critics questioning the ethics of their preparation time. But the truth is, New Zealand is no stranger to these conditions either. India's real advantage? Their lethal spin arsenal. The sluggish pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS) has already played into their hands, and it could be their ticket to glory once again.

Champions Trophy 2025 final: India vs New Zealand Playing 11

Spin it to win it: Will India retain their match-winning formula?

The strategy has been clear—two pacers, four spinners, and Hardik Pandya with the new ball. The formula has worked wonders, but a big decision looms: Will Kuldeep Yadav be persisted with? His recent form raises doubts, and a pacer like Harshit Rana or Arshdeep Singh might be drafted in. However, with Rohit Sharma’s faith in his key match-winners, drastic changes seem unlikely.

New Zealand’s puzzle: Will they gamble on Conway?

Like India, New Zealand is expected to stick with their semifinal-winning XI, meaning Devon Conway could remain sidelined. But will they throw a curveball? A left-hander like Conway could counter India’s twin left-arm spinners and right-arm mystery spin. Will the Black Caps take the risk? Or will they back their tried-and-tested warriors to once again haunt India’s dreams?

India Playing 11 (probables): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Varun Chakaravarthy. New Zealand Playing 11 (probables): Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham(wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Matt Henry/Nathan Smith

India vs New Zealand head-to-head in ODIs

Matches played: 119

India won: 61

New Zealand won: 50

No results: 7

Tied: 1

Squads of both teams

India squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy

New Zealand squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, William O’Rourke, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Kyle Jamieson

Champions Trophy 2025 final live toss time, India vs New Zealand live streaming and IND vs NZ live telecast

