JioStar breaks records with India vs Pakistan clash in ICC Champions Trophy

JioStar continues to redefine the broadcasting experience for live sports across TV and Digital platforms, breaking TV records with the India vs Pakistan match in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025. This thrilling contest, dubbed the "Greatest Rivalry" by Star Sports since 2021, attracted a record-breaking 20.6 crore TV viewers, making it the second most-watched cricket match in BARC history (excluding World Cup matches).

The latest India vs Pakistan clash on February 23, 2025, during the ICC Men's Champions Trophy, even surpassed the viewership of the previous 50-over match between the two nations in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023. The TV ratings (TVR) for the Dubai match were approximately 11% higher than the ODI World Cup encounter in Ahmedabad in 2023. This historic match, which saw Virat Kohli become the fastest to reach 14,000 ODI runs, accumulated an impressive 2,609 crore minutes of TV watch-time.

A spokesperson from JioStar – Sports commented, “JioStar continues to set new milestones in India’s engagement with major sporting events. With a focus on deep consumer engagement, immersive storytelling, universal access, and impactful marketing, Star Sports has successfully ignited passion for this iconic rivalry. We are committed to further enhancing the fan experience and expanding our audience base.” MS Dhoni spotted watching IND vs PAK

The match also saw a surprise moment when former captain MS Dhoni and Bollywood icon Sunny Deol were spotted watching the game together, which captured the nation’s imagination and became a viral sensation, even reaching non-viewers.

Ahead of the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match, Star Sports prepared engaging content, including shows like “Thank You Pakistan...Jeetega Hindustan,” which featured cricketing legends such as Navjot Singh Sidhu, Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi, and Inzamam-Ul-Haq, and “Follow the Blues,” which highlighted India’s team preparations. On match day, live coverage began at 8:00 AM with “Dil Se India,” building anticipation for the big showdown. Star Sports’ pre, mid, and post-match shows, Oaksmith Cricket Live, were watched by 2.2 crore viewers, in addition to the live match viewership.

As the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy approaches its finale, Indian fans are brimming with excitement. On March 9, the unbeaten Men in Blue will face New Zealand in the final, aiming for another moment of glory after their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 victory. The final match will kick off at 8:00 AM on March 9th, with coverage across the JioStar network.