Sunday, March 09, 2025 | 10:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Champions Trophy final: IND vs NZ pitch report, Dubai Stadium key stats

Champions Trophy final: IND vs NZ pitch report, Dubai Stadium key stats

The pitch for the Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand will not be a completely fresh one, unlike the pitches used for India's previous four matches in the tournament.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final: What to expect from Dubai pitch during India vs New Zealand grand finale today? check details here

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final: What to expect from Dubai pitch during India vs New Zealand grand finale today? check details here

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India and New Zealand are set to face off in the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy, marking their second encounter in just eight days. India enters the match with boosted confidence, having defeated New Zealand in the group stage. However, past form should be set aside, as New Zealand has only been beaten by India once in an ICC tournament since 2003. Ahead of this thrilling final, here are all the key details for the Champions Trophy 2025 showdown. 
 
Dubai pitch report: India vs New Zealand final today
 
 
Spinners are likely to benefit from the pitch at Dubai International Stadium as India and New Zealand aim to capitalize on the conditions. The surface has supported spin bowlers throughout the tournament, making it intriguing to see how it plays on match day.
 
The pitch for the Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand will not be a completely fresh one, unlike the pitches used for India's previous four matches in the tournament. Instead, it will be a ‘semi-fresh’ strip. According to reports, the final will be played on the same pitch that hosted the India vs Pakistan group-stage match on February 23. 

Also Read

India vs New Zealand final will begin at 2:30 PM IST today

CT 2025 Preview: Will Rohit take retirement after IND vs NZ final today?

India vs New Zealand

IND vs NZ: How India and New Zealand have fared in ICC knockout matches

India vs New Zealand final date and time

Champions Trophy final: IND vs NZ playing 11, live match time, streaming

Shubman Gill

CT 2025, IND vs NZ final: India ready to embrace pressure, history - Gill

IND vs NZ final Champions Trophy 2025: India to lock horns with New Zealand in the grand finale at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (March 9)

IND vs NZ 2000 final revisited: Can India avenge 25-year-old heartbreak?

 
India triumphed in that encounter by six wickets. Pakistan, batting first, was restricted to 241 in 49.4 overs, with Kuldeep Yadav claiming three wickets for 40 runs in nine overs and Hardik Pandya taking two for 31 in eight overs. India used 26 overs of spin in that match, with Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja also contributing, taking five wickets for 129 runs. 
 
Weather forecast: Warm and sunny in Dubai
 
Players can look forward to sunny skies and warm temperatures, reaching a high of 29 degrees Celsius. With no weather disruptions expected, the focus will be on how teams adjust their strategies to the conditions.
 
India vs New Zealand final: What to do after winning the toss?
 
Out of 62 games played at Dubai International Stadium, teams winning the toss have emerged victorious just 29 times. 
 
Dubai International Stadium Stats
 
Matches played: 62
Matches won batting 1st: 23
Matches won bowling 1st: 37
Average 1st innings score: 219
Average 2nd innings score: 193 
Highest team totals in Dubai cricket stadium (ODIs)
Team Score Opposition Date
England 355/5 Pakistan 20/11/15
Australia 327/7 Pakistan 31/03/19
South Africa 317/5 Pakistan 08/11/10
Pakistan 307/7 Australia 31/03/19
Pakistan 292/6 Sri Lanka 13/10/17
Sri Lanka 287/8 Pakistan 20/12/13
Scotland 287/5 P.N.G. 13/04/22
India 285/7 Hong Kong 18/09/18
Pakistan 284/4 Sri Lanka 20/12/13
Scotland 284/3 P.N.G. 09/04/22
Pakistan 279/8 New Zealand 11/11/18
Australia 277/7 Pakistan 29/03/19
Oman 277/8 P.N.G. 16/04/22
 

More From This Section

Matt Henry

Champions Trophy: NZ pacer Matt Henry doubtful for final against India

India vs Pakistan

JioStar breaks records with India vs Pakistan clash in ICC Champions Trophy

Varun Chakaravarthy

Champions Trophy: How will NZ tackle the mystery of Varun Chakaravarthy?

Axar Patel

Axar Patel: From journeyman to India's Man Friday in white-ball formats

Rachin Ravindra

IND vs NZ Final: Will need to adapt on unknown Dubai pitch, says Ravindra

Topics : ICC Champions Trophy India vs New Zealand India cricket team New Zealand cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayLadki Bahin Yojana Installment DateDelhi Weather todayInternational Women's Day 2025PUBG 3.7 UpdateUS Visa Green Card
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon