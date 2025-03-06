Rahim, Bangladesh's most experienced ODI Player calls time on 50-Over game

Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh’s most experienced One Day International (ODI) cricketer, has announced his retirement from the format. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter made the announcement via his official Facebook page, just a week after Bangladesh’s disappointing Champions Trophy campaign, where they failed to win a single match.

A Stalwart of Bangladesh Cricket

Mushfiqur finishes his illustrious ODI career as Bangladesh’s second-highest run-scorer, amassing 7,795 runs at an average of 36.42, with nine centuries and 49 half-centuries across 274 matches.

His contribution to world cricket is significant—one of only five wicketkeepers to play more than 250 ODIs, Mushfiqur's seven centuries as a keeper rank fourth all-time, behind Kumar Sangakkara, Adam Gilchrist, and MS Dhoni.

Struggles in Recent Times

Mushfiqur’s form had been under scrutiny in recent months, particularly during the Champions Trophy, where he struggled with the bat. He was dismissed for a golden duck against India and managed only two runs against New Zealand.

His last ODI half-century came against Sri Lanka in March last year. He missed Bangladesh’s ODI series against Afghanistan and the West Indies in November and December due to injury, further limiting his recent contributions.

Mushfiqur’s Emotional Goodbye

Announcing his retirement on Facebook, Mushfiqur expressed gratitude for his career and reflected on his journey.

"I am announcing my retirement from the ODI format as of today. Alhamdulillah for everything. While our achievements may have been limited on a global level, one thing is certain: whenever I stepped onto the field for my country, I gave more than 100% with dedication and honesty. The last few weeks have been very challenging for me, and I have come to realize that this is my destiny."

He also thanked those who supported him throughout his career.

"Lastly, I would like to deeply thank my family, friends, and my fans, for whom I have played cricket for the last 19 years."

A Career Defined by Commitment and Records

Mushfiqur first gained prominence during the 2007 World Cup, when he was chosen ahead of veteran keeper Khaled Mashud. He justified his selection with a crucial half-century in Bangladesh’s famous victory over India in Trinidad.

Since then, he became a pillar of Bangladesh’s middle order, rarely missing a match. His only brief absence came in 2008, but from 2010 to 2016, he played a record 92 consecutive ODIs—the most by any Bangladeshi cricketer.

Focus Shifts to Test Cricket

Mushfiqur had already retired from T20Is after the 2022 T20 World Cup, narrowing his focus to Test cricket. With 94 Tests under his belt, he is on course to become Bangladesh’s first cricketer to reach the 100-Test milestone.