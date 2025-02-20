Champions Trophy: Google India's Bollywood-Inspired wish for Team India

As Team India gears up for their ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 opener against Bangladesh in Dubai, Google India extended its best wishes in a uniquely Bollywood style. In a post on Twitter (X), the tech giant shared an image from Karan Johar’s iconic film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, blending cricket fervour with cinematic nostalgia.

Check India vs Bangladesh live score, match updates and full scorecard here | ICC CHampions Trophy 2025 The post featured a scene from the blockbuster starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol, and Kareena Kapoor, adding a lighthearted yet emotional touch to their message of support for the Men in Blue.

India’s Champions Trophy Campaign Set to Begin in Dubai

The Champions Trophy 2025 will feature eight teams—India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, New Zealand, Australia, Britain, and Afghanistan—competing across 15 matches. However, due to India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan, all of their matches will be played in Dubai.

With anticipation building, India will open their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 at the Dubai International Stadium. Rohit praises Gill, the new number 1 batter in latest ICC ODI rankings

Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy campaign opener against Bangladesh, India skipper Rohit Sharma defended young opener Shubman Gill's appointment as a vice-captain, saying his ODI numbers are quite "crazy" for the last three-four years.

"Gill is a very classy player. We tend to mix formats which I think is not fair. We have no doubt about his ability in this format. Players have strengths in certain formats. With Gill, we know that his numbers are crazy. Hopefully he has a great tournament and eventually it will help us," Rohti said in pre-match press conference.

Also Read

In 103 international matches, Gill has scored 5,058 runs at an average of 43.60, with 13 centuries and 25 fifties in 130 innings and best score of 208. Gill does need some improvements in his Test statistics, as they do not reflect his true talent. In 32 Tests and 59 innings, he has made 1,893 runs at an average of 35.05, with five centuries and seven fifties and best score of 128. In 21 T20Is, he has made 578 runs at an average of 30.42, with a strike rate of 139.27. He has a century and three fifties in the format.