Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Champions Trophy: Injury scare for PAK as Fakhar walks off after two balls

Champions Trophy: Injury scare for PAK as Fakhar walks off after two balls

Pakistan suffered an early injury blow in their Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand

Fakhar Zaman
Fakhar Zaman
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy is finally underway with the Group A match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi. Pakistan skipper Md Rizwan won the toss and opted to field first. However, they suffered an early blow after taking the field as their star batter Fakhar Zaman was forced to leave the field after only two balls due to an injury.
 
Fakhar was chasing a ball driven by Will Young to extra cover. He dived to save the boundary and was able to save one run for his team. However, he quickly stepped out of the field and sat down on the boundary line. He later stood up and walked to the dugout but is likely to have suffered an injury in the groin. 
 
No official update has been issued yet, but so far, Pakistan have called in Kamran Ghulam as his substitute fielder. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CT 2025, IND vs BAN preview: India look to rise above selection challenges

Champions Trophy: New Zealand full schedule, SWOT Analysis, live streaming

India to Australia: Champions Trophy jersey of all 8 teams | IN PICS

I would go with Arshdeep Singh over Harshit Rana, says Ricky Ponting

Naqvi assures top security and hospitality during Champions Trophy 2025

Topics :Pakistan cricket teamNew Zealand cricket teamICC Champions Trophy

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story