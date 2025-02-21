Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: Pakistan don't have a match-winner - Afridi

The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry is one of the most intense and storied battles in the sport’s history. As anticipation builds for the high-voltage ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 clash between the two nations on February 23, former cricketing greats Yuvraj Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Shahid Afridi, and Inzamam-ul-Haq shared their insights on a special episode of JioHotstar’s ‘Greatest Rivalry Returns’.

Shahid Afridi: India Have More Match-Winners

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi admitted that India hold the edge in terms of match-winners. He explained that while Pakistan has given opportunities to several players, few have demonstrated long-term consistency.

"A match-winner is someone who knows how to win games single-handedly. Right now, we don’t have such players in Pakistan. India's middle and lower order have been crucial in their victories. We have seen players perform well in patches, but sustaining that across 50-60 matches is where India is ahead. However, to beat India, we need a collective effort from our batsmen, bowlers, and spinners."

Yuvraj Singh: Pakistan Have an Edge in Dubai Conditions

While agreeing that India have more match-winners, Yuvraj Singh believes Pakistan hold an advantage in UAE conditions.

"Pakistan have a base in Dubai and have played a lot of cricket there. They understand the conditions better. Yes, India have more match-winners, but this game is not just about that. It’s about playing the moment, adapting to the situation, and handling the pressure. Even if Pakistan have fewer match-winners, one player can still change the game. The team that handles the occasion better will win."

Navjot Singh Sidhu: India’s Five-Spinners Strategy a Tactical Move

Navjot Singh Sidhu highlighted India’s surprising move of including five spinners in the squad, calling it a well-thought-out strategy.

"Never before has a team picked five spinners in a tournament like this, but there’s a reason behind it. There are no second chances in the Champions Trophy. New Zealand, for example, have three left-handers—Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, and Tom Latham. An off-spinner will be needed against them. Back in 1983, all-rounders like Madan Lal and Roger Binny helped India win the World Cup. Similarly, India now has quality all-rounders who add depth. People must remember—Dubai is not Sharjah; conditions here are very different."

Inzamam-ul-Haq: Rohit and Virat Are India’s Backbone

Pakistan legend Inzamam-ul-Haq singled out Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as the pillars of India's batting lineup.

"All Indian players are good, but Virat and Rohit are in a league of their own. They have been performing consistently for nearly 20 years. If they get out early, it will shake India’s dressing room and boost Pakistan’s morale. It’s similar to Babar Azam for Pakistan—if he gets out early, the pressure shifts onto the team. For Pakistan to win, the middle and lower order must step up."

Yuvraj Singh: Rohit Sharma Is India’s Biggest Match-Winner

Yuvraj Singh lauded Rohit Sharma's match-winning ability, calling him India’s most dangerous batsman in white-ball cricket.

"Rohit, whether in form or out of form, remains my match-winner. In ODIs, alongside Virat, he has been India’s biggest game-changer. If he struggles but still scores, that’s dangerous for the opposition. If he’s in form, he can smash a century in 60 balls. He is also one of the best against short-pitched bowling—whether it’s 145-150 kmph, he hooks effortlessly. His strike rate is always between 120-140, and on his day, he can win the game single-handedly."

Shahid Afridi: Rizwan Must Lead by Example

Shahid Afridi stressed the importance of Mohammad Rizwan's leadership and the expectations surrounding his captaincy.

"As captain, Rizwan must lead from the front. His attitude, body language, and performance will define how Pakistan plays. Leadership comes with both praise and criticism, but he is the glue that holds the team together. He treats everyone equally, he is a fighter, and his energy is infectious. He has stepped up in big matches before, and I believe he will do so again."