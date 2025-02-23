Champions Trophy: MS Dhoni spotted watching IND vs PAK alongside Sunny Deol

Star Sports also posted on their social media handles as Dhoni met bollywood actor Sunny Deol and was watching the ALSO READ: India vs Pakistan: Greatest rivalry results in ICC Champions Trophy history MS Dhoni, the legendary former captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), was recently seen on live television during India’s highly anticipated match against Pakistan on February 23. Although it hasn’t been officially confirmed, it is widely speculated that Dhoni was in attendance to shoot an advertisement ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.Star Sports also posted on their social media handles as Dhoni met bollywood actor Sunny Deol and was watching the India vs Pakistan clash on the television.

Team India in control vs Pakistan As the match began, Pakistan faced early setbacks. Their star batter, As the match began, Pakistan faced early setbacks. Their star batter, Babar Azam , was dismissed within the first ten overs, leaving the team struggling to find momentum. To make matters worse, Imam-ul-Haq followed soon after, being run out by an exceptional throw from Axar Patel, who was fielding at mid-off. This dismissal placed Pakistan in a precarious situation, with the scoreboard reading 47/2, dampening their hopes of a strong start.

However, the pair of Saud Shakeel (27) and Mohammad Rizwan (19) showed resilience and steadiness. Together, they managed to add 46 runs from 87 balls, stabilizing Pakistan’s innings to some extent. Yet, the pressure continued to mount as they found themselves at 94/2 after 24 overs, leaving them with the challenge of setting a competitive total in the remaining overs.