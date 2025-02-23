Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Champions Trophy IND vs PAK: Pitch report and key stats of Dubai Stadium

Champions Trophy IND vs PAK: Pitch report and key stats of Dubai Stadium

Pakistan can suffer a group-stage exit if they lose to India on Sunday

IND vs PAK Champions Trophy
IND vs PAK Champions Trophy
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 9:40 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
After winning their first match against Bangladesh in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy comprehensively, Rohit Sharma and his men will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their second Group A match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, February 23, with only one aim in mind: to win the match and all but confirm their place in the final four.
 
On the other hand, it will be a battle of pride and survival for the hosts and defending champions Pakistan, as the last thing they would want in a tournament they are hosting is to suffer a group-stage exit.
 
Both teams have a good combination of bowlers, and fans can expect some tense action when they take the field at the bowler-friendly Dubai Stadium. 
 
Dubai cricket stadium: Pitch report for IND vs PAK Champions Trophy clash 
The Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch on Sunday is expected to favour the bowlers early on, with seam movement once again, but can be expected to become better for batting as the match progresses. Spinners will have an impact in the middle overs if the surface slows down. Dew will be a key factor in the match, which might force the captain winning the toss to bowl first, as it will aid batting under lights and weaken spinners in the second innings, as seen during the India vs Bangladesh match two days ago.
 
Dubai cricket stadium: Key stats 

Also Read

From 2004 to 2017: History of India-Pakistan matches in Champions Trophy

Pakistan pacers will bring something very special vs India - Aaqib Javed

With no dew, team batting second will be under more pressure: Shubman Gill

IND vs PAK: Our team is fully prepared for match against India - PCB chief

Aqib Javed focuses on cricket, downplays IND vs PAK rivalry pressure

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has been a key venue for ODIs, hosting a total of 59 matches, including the recent ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash between India and Bangladesh. The stadium has generally favoured teams chasing, with 35 wins recorded by sides batting second, while teams setting a target have emerged victorious 22 times. The average first-innings score at the ground stands at 229.
 
England holds the record for the highest ODI total at the stadium, having scored 355/5 against Pakistan in 2015. In contrast, Namibia posted the lowest total, being dismissed for just 91 against the UAE in 2023.
 
Among individual performances, Mushfiqur Rahim of Bangladesh holds the record for the highest score at the venue, having struck 144 against Sri Lanka in 2018. Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi boasts the best bowling figures in an ODI here, with 6/38 against Australia in 2009, and remains the highest wicket-taker at the ground with 25 wickets in 14 matches. Scotland’s Richie Berrington leads the run charts at the venue, having accumulated 424 runs in 11 ODIs.
 
Highest team totals in Dubai cricket stadium (ODIs) 
Team Score Opposition  Date
England 355/5 Pakistan 20-Nov-15
Australia 327/7 Pakistan 31-Mar-19
South Africa 317/5 Pakistan 08-Nov-10
Pakistan 307/7 Australia 31-Mar-19
Pakistan 292/6 Sri Lanka 13-Oct-17
Sri Lanka 287/8 Pakistan 20-Dec-13
Scotland 287/5 P.N.G. 13-Apr-22
India 285/7 Hong Kong 18-Sep-18
Pakistan 284/4 Sri Lanka 20-Dec-13
Scotland 284/3 P.N.G. 09-Apr-22
Pakistan 279/8 New Zealand 11-Nov-18
Australia 277/7 Pakistan 29-Mar-19
Oman 277/8 P.N.G. 16-Apr-22
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Champions Trophy points table Group B: England and Australia position

AUS vs ENG HIGHLIGHTS, Champions Trophy 2025: Inglis-Carey script historic chase for AUS against ENG

What is the highest successful run chase in the Champions Trophy history?

Virat needs to play with relaxed mind against Pakistan, says Manjrekar

Ben Duckett scores highest individual score in Champions Trophy

Topics :India vs PakistanPakistan cricket teamIndia cricket teamICC Champions Trophy

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story