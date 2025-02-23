Champions Trophy IND vs PAK: Pitch report and key stats of Dubai Stadium

After winning their first match against Bangladesh in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy comprehensively, Rohit Sharma and his men will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their second Group A match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, February 23, with only one aim in mind: to win the match and all but confirm their place in the final four.

On the other hand, it will be a battle of pride and survival for the hosts and defending champions Pakistan, as the last thing they would want in a tournament they are hosting is to suffer a group-stage exit.

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025: IND vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming Both teams have a good combination of bowlers, and fans can expect some tense action when they take the field at the bowler-friendly Dubai Stadium.

Dubai cricket stadium: Pitch report for IND vs PAK Champions Trophy clash

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch on Sunday is expected to favour the bowlers early on, with seam movement once again, but can be expected to become better for batting as the match progresses. Spinners will have an impact in the middle overs if the surface slows down. Dew will be a key factor in the match, which might force the captain winning the toss to bowl first, as it will aid batting under lights and weaken spinners in the second innings, as seen during the India vs Bangladesh match two days ago.

Dubai cricket stadium: Key stats

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has been a key venue for ODIs, hosting a total of 59 matches, including the recent ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash between India and Bangladesh. The stadium has generally favoured teams chasing, with 35 wins recorded by sides batting second, while teams setting a target have emerged victorious 22 times. The average first-innings score at the ground stands at 229.

England holds the record for the highest ODI total at the stadium, having scored 355/5 against Pakistan in 2015. In contrast, Namibia posted the lowest total, being dismissed for just 91 against the UAE in 2023.

Among individual performances, Mushfiqur Rahim of Bangladesh holds the record for the highest score at the venue, having struck 144 against Sri Lanka in 2018. Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi boasts the best bowling figures in an ODI here, with 6/38 against Australia in 2009, and remains the highest wicket-taker at the ground with 25 wickets in 14 matches. Scotland’s Richie Berrington leads the run charts at the venue, having accumulated 424 runs in 11 ODIs.

Highest team totals in Dubai cricket stadium (ODIs)