IND vs PAK: Key player battles to look forward to in Champions Trophy

The stage is set for an electrifying contest between India and Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 . As the two cricketing giants prepare for match number 5 of the marquee tournament on Sunday in Dubai, both teams are battling not just for victory, but for survival. India enters this clash with a confident 6-wicket win over Bangladesh, while Pakistan is reeling from a crushing 60-run defeat to New Zealand in their opener. For Pakistan, this is a do-or-die match, with their tournament hopes hanging by a thread. A loss here would almost certainly see them knocked out of contention. Meanwhile, India aims to secure a spot in the semi-finals, while avenging their 2017 Champions Trophy final loss to Pakistan.

Also Read: IND vs PAK LIVE Score With both teams in top form recently, fans are in for a thrilling encounter. India swept England 3-0 at home, while Pakistan clinched ODI series victories over Australia and South Africa. However, both teams have had their share of struggles—Pakistan lost to New Zealand in the tri-series final, and India, despite their victory, will need to maintain momentum.

Let’s break down the five key battles that could decide the fate of this much-awaited clash:

Shaheen Afridi vs Rohit Sharma: A Battle of Left-Armed Precision vs Aggressive Power

Rohit Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi in ODIs Year Runs Balls Outs Dots 4s 6s SR Avg 2018 18 19 0 13 2 1 94.7 - 2023 30 37 2 26 3 2 81.1 15 Shaheen Afridi's performance against New Zealand was far from stellar, as he failed to take a wicket and conceded over 60 runs. He’ll be looking to bounce back against India’s explosive opener, Rohit Sharma, who loves taking on pacers from the outset. Rohit, with his impressive average of 51.39 against left-arm pacers in ODIs, will look to dominate Afridi and give India a solid start.

However, Afridi is no pushover. Against right-handed batters, he’s a force to be reckoned with, having taken 83 wickets at an average of 23.54. Rohit’s record against Afridi has been mediocre, with only 48 runs from 56 balls faced, and two dismissals. The question is—who will come out on top in this fiery encounter?

Virat Kohli vs Abrar Ahmed: A Leg-Spin Test for India's Run Machine

Virat Kohli’s struggles against leg-spin have been well documented in recent times. With Pakistan’s right-arm leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed on the horizon, Kohli will need to adjust his game to counter the challenge. Having been dismissed multiple times by Adil Rashid and Rishad Hossain in recent matches, Kohli faces a daunting task. His struggles against leg-spin since 2024, with a poor average of 4.20, will certainly add to the pressure.

Abrar, on the other hand, will relish the opportunity to bowl to Kohli. His role in Pakistan's bowling attack could prove pivotal if he manages to exploit Kohli's vulnerability. Will Kohli rise to the occasion, or will the leg-spinner make his mark?

Mohammed Shami vs Babar Azam: The Battle of Pacers vs Top Order

Mohammed Shami, fresh off his record-breaking five-wicket haul against Bangladesh, will be keen to keep Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam in check. Shami’s pace and precision, especially with the new ball, could put pressure on Babar, who struggled to get going in Pakistan's loss to New Zealand.

Babar, known for his consistency, has an excellent average of 50.01 against pacers but will need to watch out for Shami’s swing. The two have never faced off in an ODI, but this match will surely be a thrilling contest. Can Shami keep Babar at bay, or will the Pakistan captain find his rhythm?

Arshdeep Singh vs Saud Shakeel: Mr. Consistent vs The Rising Talent

India's Arshdeep Singh has been a consistent performer for Team India with the white ball and could be picked ahead of Harshit Rana against Pakistan on Sunday. Arshdeep will look to test Pakistan's Saud Shakeel, whose performance in the powerplay overs has been below par. Shakeel has struggled with his strike rate and average during the early overs, and Arshdeep will be looking to exploit his weakness.

Ravindra Jadeja vs Mohammad Rizwan: Left-Arm Spin vs Batting Resilience

Mohd Rizwan vs Ravindra Jadeja in ODIs Year Runs Balls Outs Dots 4s 6s SR Avg 2023 22 28 0 16 3 0 78.6 - Ravindra Jadeja's calm and accurate bowling will face its toughest test against Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan. Though Jadeja went wicketless against Bangladesh, his ability to stifle runs makes him a key asset in India’s bowling lineup. Rizwan, who recently dominated South African spinners, will look to take on Jadeja.

However, in their lone previous encounter, Rizwan managed just 28 runs from 22 balls against Jadeja. Despite his impressive stats against left-arm spinners, Rizwan will need to find a way to deal with Jadeja’s accuracy and control.

Can Rizwan outsmart Jadeja, or will the Indian spinner prove too difficult to score against?

As the India-Pakistan clash draws near, all eyes will be on these crucial head-to-head matchups. With India aiming for semi-final progression and Pakistan fighting for survival, the stakes could not be higher. Fans from both nations are sure to witness a battle of wits, skills, and nerves in Dubai—a match that promises to be a cricketing spectacle.